Hemmed in by houses these days and enclosing one side of what was once a medieval grain market, this Lombard Romanesque basilica dates back to the 7th century, although what you see now was built in 1120 after the relics of Roman martyr San Fedele were entombed here in the altar. Inside, its three naves and apses are covered in 16th- and 17th-century frescoes; a handful of older ones also survive, including the Beheading of San Fedele.

If you can, take a closer look at the sculptural decoration on the choir which was carved by Comacini masters and is riot of monsters, animals and griffins. A craft and antiques market fills the piazza in front of the basilica on Saturdays.