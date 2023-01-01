Despite its inadequate labelling, Como’s art gallery has a sizeable collection with some rich pickings. Most interesting are the frescoes and sculpture from the convent of Santa Margherita, the collection of Renaissance portraits donated by Paolo Giovio, and the surprising 19th-century galleries on the top floor. The latter are dedicated to the work of Rationalist architect Antonio Sant’Elia and the Como Group, including Manlio Rho who is widely considered one of the best abstract artists in Italy.