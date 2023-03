The photogenic lakeside Tempio Voltiano was built in 1927. This neoclassical temple is now a museum devoted to Como-born ­electric-­battery inventor Alessandro Volta (1745–1827). Inside, you'll find old-fashioned measuring devices and vials used by early scientific pioneers, as well as displays on Volta's life and work. Perhaps most intriguing is a short video (subtitled in English) that gives an overview on thermoelectricity, and Volta's contribution to its discovery.