Set facing the lake, the grand creamy facade of neoclassical Villa Olmo is one of Como's biggest landmarks. The extravagant structure was built in 1728 in Lombard neoclassical style by the Odescalchi family, related to Pope Innocent XI. If there's an art exhibition showing, you'll get to admire the sumptuous stile Liberty (Italian art nouveau) interiors. Otherwise, you can enjoy the Italianate and English gardens (a favourite cut-through for lakeside joggers).