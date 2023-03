This picturesque villa with extensive gardens is generally open only for special events (conferences, weddings and the like). The grounds, however, open on Sundays (and daily in August) as part of the 'Kilometre of Knowledge' and make a fine setting for a stroll. The estate has been intact since the 15th century – though the villa has gone through many renovations and redesigns since then – the latest in 2006. The present structure dates from the 1870s.