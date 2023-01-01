One of the most outstanding stile liberty (Italian art nouveau) villas in the lakes area, Villa Bernasconi was built by successful textile merchant Davide Bernasconi in 1906. It bears all the classic elements, with use of ceramics, stained class, wrought iron and, a comparative novelty, cement. The floral relief decoration on the exterior displays silkworms, moths and mulberry leaves – a direct advertisement of where Bernasconi's wealth came from.

The local town hall has restored the long-abandoned interior of the building, which opens periodically for exhibitions – including shows related to stile liberty architecture. Ask for the latest at the tourist office, handily located next door.