A grand villa overlooking the lake, northwest of the centre, Villa Sucota was built in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. It has been home to various aristocratic families over the years, including Metternich, Napoleon's doctor. Today, the Antonio Ratti Foundation is headquartered here, with a focus on textiles and contemporary art. Changing exhibitions are held inside (some free), and there's usually public art in the steeply banked gardens, which are visitable on Sundays as part of the 'Kilometre of Knowledge' promenade.