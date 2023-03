One of Como's most charming walks is the lakeside stroll west from Piazza Cavour. Passeggiata Lino Gelpi leads past the Monumento ai Caduti, a 1931 memorial to Italy's WWI dead. Next you'll pass a series of mansions and villas, including Villa Saporiti and Villa Gallia, both now owned by the provincial government and closed to the public, before arriving at the garden-ringed Villa Olmo.