Far from being a flashy collection of silk scarves, this highly educational study of Como’s long-standing textile industry explains the full silk-making process from mulberry leaf–eating silkworm to debonair tie. An accompanying booklet and various museum panels fascinatingly relate how this most expensive and sought-after of fabrics is essentially the work of an ugly worm-turned-moth. There are plenty of looms, dyeing machines and old photos to look at, plus a small collection of scarves and dresses to admire at the end.

It is interesting to note that silkworms are no longer raised in Italy, which these days imports its raw silk mainly from China.