Puducherry (Pondicherry)

The Church of Our Lady of Angels

The union territory of Puducherry (formerly Pondicherry; generally known as ‘Pondy’) was under French colonial rule until 1954. Some people here still speak French (and English with French accents). The internationally famous Sri Aurobindo Ashram and its offshoot just north of town, Auroville, draw large numbers of spiritually-minded visitors. Thus Pondy’s vibe: less faded colonial-era ville, more bohemian-chic, New Age–meets–Old World hang-out on the international travel trail.

  • The promenade in Pondicherry,India

    Seafront

    Puducherry (Pondicherry)

    Pondy is a seaside town, but that doesn’t make it a beach destination; the city’s sand is a thin strip of dirty brown that slurps into a seawall of jagged…

  • Sri Aurobindo Ashram

    Sri Aurobindo Ashram

    Puducherry (Pondicherry)

    Founded in 1926 by Sri Aurobindo and a French-born woman, ‘the Mother’, this famous spiritual community has about 2000 members in its many departments…

  • Puducherry Museum

    Puducherry Museum

    Puducherry (Pondicherry)

    Goodness knows how this converted late-18th-century villa keeps its artefacts from disintegrating, considering there’s a whole floor of French-era…

  • Sri Manakula Vinayagar Temple

    Sri Manakula Vinayagar Temple

    Puducherry (Pondicherry)

    Pondy may have more churches than most Indian towns, but the Hindu faith still reigns supreme. Pilgrims, tourists and the curious get a head pat from the…

  • Notre Dame des Anges

    Notre Dame des Anges

    Puducherry (Pondicherry)

    Looking out to sea, past a statue of Joan of Arc (opposite), Notre Dame des Anges was completed in 1855, and is arguably Pondy's most attractive church…

  • École Française d'Extrême-Orient

    École Française d'Extrême-Orient

    Puducherry (Pondicherry)

    This handsome heritage building and library is home to over 11,000 Indology books and a series of Sanskrit, Tamil and Manipravalam palm-leaf manuscripts…

  • Institut Français de Pondichéry

    Institut Français de Pondichéry

    Puducherry (Pondicherry)

    This grand 19th-century neoclassical building is also a flourishing research institution devoted to Indian culture, history and ecology. Visitors can…

Art and Culture

A first-time guide to Puducherry, India

Jun 14, 2024 • 6 min read

