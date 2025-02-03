Shop
© Det-anan/Shutterstock
Curitiba has long garnered praise for being one of the world’s best models of urban planning. This is mainly due to the bold initiatives of its three-term mayor, Jaime Lerner. His daring moves in the early 1970s transformed a six-block length of downtown into a pedestrian zone (done in secret under the cover of darkness), created five express-bus avenues with futuristic tubular boarding platforms, encouraged recycling and sustainable design long before it was fashionable, and planted trees and created parks on an enormous scale.
Curitiba
Designed by and named for the architect responsible for much of Brasília, this striking museum features an iconic eye-shaped tower painted with whimsical…
Curitiba
Inaugurated in 1893 and completely restored in 2012, Curitiba's neo-Gothic main cathedral – inspired by Barcelona's metropolitan cathedral – isn't one of…
Curitiba
Inside the neoclassical headquarters of the Federal University of Paraná, the university's museum features rotating exhibitions along with a small and…
Curitiba
Built in 1923, this modest art nouveau construction was originally designed to be a city lookout. It was left to die and gutted by fie in 2017, but the…
Curitiba
Curitiba's colonial heart. Here, the pedestrian-only cobblestone streets are lined with beautifully restored buildings, many of which now house trendy art…
Curitiba
Curitiba's historic Old City Hall was inaugurated in 1926 and designed by then-mayor Cândido Ferreira de Abreu, who was responsible for many of the city's…
Curitiba
In the far south of the city, the Jardim Botânico is a vast, flower-filled expanse, studded with sculpture and crisscrossed by walking paths. The…
Curitiba
This premier state-run theater in Curitiba is home to the Paraná Symphony Orchestra (Orquestra Sinfônica do Paraná), and also hosts other dance and…
