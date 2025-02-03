Curitiba

Overview

Curitiba has long garnered praise for being one of the world’s best models of urban planning. This is mainly due to the bold initiatives of its three-term mayor, Jaime Lerner. His daring moves in the early 1970s transformed a six-block length of downtown into a pedestrian zone (done in secret under the cover of darkness), created five express-bus avenues with futuristic tubular boarding platforms, encouraged recycling and sustainable design long before it was fashionable, and planted trees and created parks on an enormous scale.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  Museu Oscar Niemeyer

    Museu Oscar Niemeyer

    Curitiba

    Designed by and named for the architect responsible for much of Brasília, this striking museum features an iconic eye-shaped tower painted with whimsical…

  Catedral Basílica de Curitiba

    Catedral Basílica de Curitiba

    Curitiba

    Inaugurated in 1893 and completely restored in 2012, Curitiba's neo-Gothic main cathedral – inspired by Barcelona's metropolitan cathedral – isn't one of…

  MusA-UFPR

    MusA-UFPR

    Curitiba

    Inside the neoclassical headquarters of the Federal University of Paraná, the university's museum features rotating exhibitions along with a small and…

  Palácio Belvedere

    Palácio Belvedere

    Curitiba

    Built in 1923, this modest art nouveau construction was originally designed to be a city lookout. It was left to die and gutted by fie in 2017, but the…

  Largo da Ordem

    Largo da Ordem

    Curitiba

    Curitiba's colonial heart. Here, the pedestrian-only cobblestone streets are lined with beautifully restored buildings, many of which now house trendy art…

  Paço da Liberdade

    Paço da Liberdade

    Curitiba

    Curitiba's historic Old City Hall was inaugurated in 1926 and designed by then-mayor Cândido Ferreira de Abreu, who was responsible for many of the city's…

  Jardim Botânico

    Jardim Botânico

    Curitiba

    In the far south of the city, the Jardim Botânico is a vast, flower-filled expanse, studded with sculpture and crisscrossed by walking paths. The…

  Teatro Guaíra

    Teatro Guaíra

    Curitiba

    This premier state-run theater in Curitiba is home to the Paraná Symphony Orchestra (Orquestra Sinfônica do Paraná), and also hosts other dance and…

Articles

Latest stories from Curitiba

A first-time guide to Curitiba, Brazil

Day Trip

A first-time guide to Curitiba, Brazil

Jul 30, 2024 • 7 min read

