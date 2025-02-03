Overview

Curitiba has long garnered praise for being one of the world’s best models of urban planning. This is mainly due to the bold initiatives of its three-term mayor, Jaime Lerner. His daring moves in the early 1970s transformed a six-block length of downtown into a pedestrian zone (done in secret under the cover of darkness), created five express-bus avenues with futuristic tubular boarding platforms, encouraged recycling and sustainable design long before it was fashionable, and planted trees and created parks on an enormous scale.