Catedral Basílica de Curitiba

Curitiba

Inaugurated in 1893 and completely restored in 2012, Curitiba's neo-Gothic main cathedral – inspired by Barcelona's metropolitan cathedral – isn't one of Brazil's most marvelous, but it is worth checking out for its pretty stained-glass installations, which were added during a 1930s restoration.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Museu Oscar Niemeyer

    Museu Oscar Niemeyer

    1.3 MILES

    Designed by and named for the architect responsible for much of Brasília, this striking museum features an iconic eye-shaped tower painted with whimsical…

  • Feira do Largo

    Feira do Largo

    0.19 MILES

    On Sundays, Largo do Ordem and Praça Garibaldi host a lively art and artisan market with more than 1000 stalls.

  • Largo da Ordem

    Largo da Ordem

    0.09 MILES

    Curitiba's colonial heart. Here, the pedestrian-only cobblestone streets are lined with beautifully restored buildings, many of which now house trendy art…

  • Paço da Liberdade

    Paço da Liberdade

    0.13 MILES

    Curitiba's historic Old City Hall was inaugurated in 1926 and designed by then-mayor Cândido Ferreira de Abreu, who was responsible for many of the city's…

  • Jardim Botânico

    Jardim Botânico

    2.19 MILES

    In the far south of the city, the Jardim Botânico is a vast, flower-filled expanse, studded with sculpture and crisscrossed by walking paths. The…

  • Palácio Belvedere

    Palácio Belvedere

    0.3 MILES

    Built in 1923, this modest art nouveau construction was originally designed to be a city lookout. It was left to die and gutted by fie in 2017, but the…

  • Teatro Guaíra

    Teatro Guaíra

    0.4 MILES

    This premier state-run theater in Curitiba is home to the Paraná Symphony Orchestra (Orquestra Sinfônica do Paraná), and also hosts other dance and…

  • Oi Torre Panorâmica

    Oi Torre Panorâmica

    1.46 MILES

    For an overview of Curitiba, head to the 109m-high Torre Panorâmica, offering 360-degree views from the observation deck.

