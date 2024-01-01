Inaugurated in 1893 and completely restored in 2012, Curitiba's neo-Gothic main cathedral – inspired by Barcelona's metropolitan cathedral – isn't one of Brazil's most marvelous, but it is worth checking out for its pretty stained-glass installations, which were added during a 1930s restoration.
Catedral Basílica de Curitiba
Curitiba
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.3 MILES
Designed by and named for the architect responsible for much of Brasília, this striking museum features an iconic eye-shaped tower painted with whimsical…
0.19 MILES
On Sundays, Largo do Ordem and Praça Garibaldi host a lively art and artisan market with more than 1000 stalls.
0.09 MILES
Curitiba's colonial heart. Here, the pedestrian-only cobblestone streets are lined with beautifully restored buildings, many of which now house trendy art…
0.13 MILES
Curitiba's historic Old City Hall was inaugurated in 1926 and designed by then-mayor Cândido Ferreira de Abreu, who was responsible for many of the city's…
2.19 MILES
In the far south of the city, the Jardim Botânico is a vast, flower-filled expanse, studded with sculpture and crisscrossed by walking paths. The…
0.3 MILES
Built in 1923, this modest art nouveau construction was originally designed to be a city lookout. It was left to die and gutted by fie in 2017, but the…
0.4 MILES
This premier state-run theater in Curitiba is home to the Paraná Symphony Orchestra (Orquestra Sinfônica do Paraná), and also hosts other dance and…
1.46 MILES
For an overview of Curitiba, head to the 109m-high Torre Panorâmica, offering 360-degree views from the observation deck.
Nearby Curitiba attractions
0.09 MILES
Curitiba's colonial heart. Here, the pedestrian-only cobblestone streets are lined with beautifully restored buildings, many of which now house trendy art…
0.13 MILES
Curitiba's historic Old City Hall was inaugurated in 1926 and designed by then-mayor Cândido Ferreira de Abreu, who was responsible for many of the city's…
0.19 MILES
On Sundays, Largo do Ordem and Praça Garibaldi host a lively art and artisan market with more than 1000 stalls.
4. Federal University of Paraná
0.25 MILES
The neoclassical headquarters of the Federal University of Paraná is home to MusA-UFPR, the university's museum, which features small rotating cultural…
0.26 MILES
Inside the neoclassical headquarters of the Federal University of Paraná, the university's museum features rotating exhibitions along with a small and…
0.3 MILES
Built in 1923, this modest art nouveau construction was originally designed to be a city lookout. It was left to die and gutted by fie in 2017, but the…
0.4 MILES
This premier state-run theater in Curitiba is home to the Paraná Symphony Orchestra (Orquestra Sinfônica do Paraná), and also hosts other dance and…
1.3 MILES
Designed by and named for the architect responsible for much of Brasília, this striking museum features an iconic eye-shaped tower painted with whimsical…