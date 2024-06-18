Though the many hills and volcano hikes will put your thigh muscles to the test, getting around Santorini is relatively easy. It's a small island, meaning journey times tend to be short and you have numerous options to navigate it.

A comprehensive bus network runs during the tourist season with frequent service and cheap fares, and taxis are relatively affordable. If you'd prefer your own wheels, motorbikes and cars are available to hire but the prices shoot up during high season. And as for parking...good luck with that during July and August.

A few public boats serve the surrounding islands or you can get a cheap ride on a small boat (caïque) to scenically shuttle along the shore between beaches. There’s even a cable car serving the main town of Fira. Start planning the incredible things you want to do when you arrive because we've got all the info you need to know about getting to them.

The bus is a great way to navigate Santorini but you'll have a long wait during peak season © Vladimirs_Gorelovs / Getty Images

The bus is a great option for budget travelers

A comprehensive network of buses covers Santorini. Run by the national collective KTEL, services run throughout the day and you can get to most important places on the island, including the airport, for about €2 (fares vary slightly depending on the distance of the trip). Services are reasonably frequent, e.g. a bus from the main town of Fira to the beach town of Kamari runs every 30 minutes throughout the day, with the last buses late in the evening. Travel times are short.

Incongruently for an island where journeys are measured in minutes, the buses are those typically found on long-distance coach services complete with narrow entry doors. This only compounds the crush of riders in summer when demand easily outstrips the supply of seats and you may have to wait a while for your turn.

Buses meet all ferries in the port of Athinios, but service down to the port is sporadic, so you’ll need to check schedules before your sailing.

Hiring a car gives you flexibility but it can be stressful

It’s simple to rent a car on Santorini, either from a well-known brand name or from one of dozens of local vendors. Arrange it in advance or prepare to bargain a bit on arrival. It may be easiest to hire a car through your accommodation, although vehicles are a hot commodity in summer when rates soar along with the temperature.

Note that a car can give you full freedom to explore Santorini but there are drawbacks, especially in summer. The relatively short drives along the island’s diminutive road network can be harrowing due to narrow lanes, cliffside plunges and incessant peak season traffic. Parking is also stressful in Fira and at the beaches; expect hefty fines if you decide to leave your car in an unapproved spot.

A good strategy is to rent a car for just a day or two of exploration, thus saving yourself from the attendant hassles at other times.

Motorbikes are a great option for getting around Santorini quickly © Rob Lang / Getty Images

A motorbike is well suited to the narrow roads

Making the steep climb back up to Fira after a languid day at the beach is reason enough to rent a motorbike. Buzzing about Santorini on two wheels is an excellent alternative to driving a car as the narrow roads are less of an issue and parking is much easier. It’s very easy to rent a motorbike or scooter but there is an important caveat for non-EU residents – you’ll need a motorcycle or motorbike license valid in your home country.

Cycling can be a hair-raising experience

Steep twisting roads and very narrow lanes with myriad blind curves are just some of the challenges to riding a bike on Santorini. Add in drivers maniacally speeding to make up for time spent stalled in traffic and the challenges multiply. Still, you can easily rent a bike on the island from multiple sources. Ask about e-bikes, which are becoming more available in Santorini, unless the many hills fit into your training scheme for the Tour de France.

There are volcano cruises and short trips from Fira by boat and a lot of tourists visit the volcanic landscape © ivanmateev / Getty Images

Take a boat to neighboring islands

Boats make the short run to the charming island of Thirassia a few times a week – it's just across from the little waterfront village of Ammoudi at the north end of the main island. The fare is €2.10. There is less-frequent service from the main port of Athinios, check schedules in advance.

Excursion boats will take you to the uninhabited volcanic islets in the middle of the caldera and may include a stop in Thirassia as well. Such trips start at about €40 and are heavily marketed around Santorini. Other possibilities include day trips to various beaches, which can be a fine (and very scenic) way to beat the crowds and traffic on the sinuous roads across the hills.

Small boats (caïques) can be hired from busier beaches to reach smaller and inaccessible ones for a modest fee.

Taxis are a comfortable option but the cost racks up

Taxis can be hard to come by during peak season as there are about 40-50 cars servicing thousands of people. You’ll find them at the airport, the ferry port and at a taxi stand near the main bus stop in Fira. Fares are reasonable if you're traveling in a group – from the port in Athinios up to the sprawl of accommodation around Fira is around €30. Luggage may cost a bit more.

Most places to stay will also pick you up at the ferry port for about €20 if you arrange it in advance. You can also prebook private transfers rather than waiting around for an available cab. If you're taking a taxi to spend a day at a beach, ask the driver about a pickup later in the day.

Avoid the traffic and take the scenic route to Fira © fotograv / Getty Images / iStockphoto

Skip the traffic on a cable car

Just like in the Alps, but with endless cerulean water views replacing snowy vistas, a cable car system zips up and down the steep mountainside between the main town of Fira and the tiny port village of Fira Skala some 400m (1300ft) below. Service is frequent in summer when cruise ships dock here, less so other times. The fare is €6.

Get your steps in and explore on foot

Walking around Santorini is more like a workout than a legitimate means to get around. The steep hills and lack of footpaths are just some of the challenges. For example, the footpath from the cruise ship docks at Fira Skala up to Fira has over 600 steps. A notable exception are the walks between popular beaches such as those in and around Perissa.

One popular route, although it’s more of an excursion than a practical jaunt, is the 10km route (6 miles) from Fira to Oia.

Accessible transportation in Santorini

Accessible transportation is very limited in Santorini. The public buses do not have wheelchair access nor do the taxis. Steep stone stairs abound and crowds jam village walkways in summer. Some private tour companies have wheelchair-accessible vehicles but prebooking is essential.