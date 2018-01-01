Welcome to Fira
While Fira's population is only a tad over 2000, it sprawls north and merges into two more villages: Firostefani (about a 15-minute walk from Fira) and Imerovigli (the highest point of the caldera edge, about a half-hour walk from Fira). A path runs through these villages and is lined with glorious hotels, restaurants and endless photo opportunities.
Top experiences in Fira
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Fira activities
Santorini Full-Day Sightseeing Tour
The excursion starts at 11:30 from the centre of Fira. First stop and an extended visit to the Archeological site of Akrotiri, the well-known Prehistoric town. Akrotiri excavations starting in 1967 at the site called Akrotiri ("Upper Thira") have made Thera the best-known "Minoan" site outside of Crete, the homeland of the culture. Only the southern tip of a large town has been uncovered, yet it has revealed complexes of multi-level buildings, streets and squares, with remains of walls standing as high as 8 meters, all entombed in the solidified ash of the famous eruption of Thera. This Bronze Age civilization thrived between 3000 to 2000 BC, and reached its peak in the period 2000 to 1580 BC. 1 hour & 20 minutes guidance in the Archaeological site. Entrance fees to the site are not included and are payable directly on the spot. Continue the tour by visiting one of the most famous black beaches of the island, Perissa beach. Enjoy a swim and/or a lunch right next to the unique black beach. 1 hour & 45 minutes free time. Meal is not included. Next stop is the traditional and quiet settlement of Megalochori. Walk with your guide through this traditional village and enjoy the "virgin" part of the island. 30 minutes walking are enough to explore and take a good glance of the local's traditional life. Meet the bus which will be waiting for you at the other side of the village. From this excursion couldn't miss the highest point of the island the Prophet Elias Monastery. It lies 3 Km south to Pyrgos village and this is the highest point of Santorini (567 meters). The monastery was founded in 1711. The history of Prophet Elias is long and very important for the life of the island during the centuries. Please note that the actual Monastery cannot be visited any more. All travelers are visiting the church of the Monastery with the wonderful yard and the amazing island’s panoramic view! The drive to the Monastery of Prophet Elias is really breathtaking. Reach to the top and spend your 15 minutes free time there to capture your best panoramic photo-shoots of Santorini. Time to relax and enjoy both view and Santorini's excellent wines. 45 minutes stop in Santo Wines. One of the first modern wineries in terms of design and largest one in terms of capacity. The grapes lying in the sun on the balconies above the caldera to yield the Vinsanto in September, offer a particularly attractive view. Entrance and wine tasting are included in the rate. Lastly, visit the most famous and photographed place on earth, Oia village. The crowning glory of tranquillity, boasting the most superb views of the caldera. Take time to stroll around the narrow streets, admire the beautiful, old houses and explore its quaint boutiques of local ceramic art, paintings and semi precious jewels. Enjoy the unique sunset and return with the bus back to your village's meeting point full of memories.
Caldera, Winery, Oia Private Tour with Santorini Port Pickup
Meet your private guide by the top of the cable car in Fira or at your Santorini hotel, and travel to the island’s caldera for your first stop of the day. A spectacular geological formation, the caldera is the volcanic remains of the original island that collapsed beneath the sea after a volcanic explosion thousands of years ago. Stand at the edge of the caldera to pose for pictures against the backdrop of the Aegean Sea, and then continue by minibus to check out another of the island’s volcanic features: a dramatic-looking black-sand beach. If weather permits, take a stroll down Perissa – the longest beach on the island – and make the most of some free time to sunbathe on the warm shores and enjoy a bite to eat for lunch, if you wish. Or, if you prefer, you can skip the beach stop. Arrange with your guide on the day. Later, travel to the peak of Profitis Ilias, Santorini’s highest mountain that stands some 2,000 feet (600 meters) above sea level. Gaze out at the island vistas surrounding you, and then follow your guide inside the ornate Greek Christian monastery perched at the mountain’s summit. Walk around the chapel, listening to the monks chanting, and savor samples of the dessert wine, honey and extra virgin olive oil that’s made on-site. After learning about winemaking in the mountains, head down into the hills to visit a typical Santorini winery and volcanic vineyard where the local assyrtiko and vinsanto varietals are produced. Sample up to four glasses of the island’s distinctive light and acidic whites while learning how wine is produced in such a dry and unforgiving island environment. From the hills, continue to Santorini’s poster-child village of Oia, the iconic whitewashed village that’s graced many a postcard. Take a stroll around the streets with your guide to get your bearings and learn about the village history, and then enjoy some free time to sightsee and shop at leisure. After making the most of your free time, meet your guide, and then finish your day with a drop-off at the port. Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to Santorini Port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Half-Day Catamaran Cruise of Santorini
Your luxurious catamaran tour of Santorini begins on land. You’ll be driven down to the port of Vlychada on the island’s southern coast. Embark at 10:30am if you’ve registered for the Daytime tour, or at 3:30 p.m. for the Sunset tour. Either way, five hours charting the turquoise Aegean Sea await you.Setting sail from the southern port of Vlihada and following the coastline, you reach the red beach in Akrotiri, one of the most beautiful beaches of the island with a distinct red coloration caused by the rich in minerals and iron soil. Then, you will head to the white rocky beach, where you have access only by boat. Leaving the white beach and heading to the Venetian lighthouse, you sail below the Indian Rocks through caves and rock formations, characteristic to the Aegean landscape. After sailing below the lighthouse the yacht will turn and enter the caldera of Santorini. There you will see everything opening in front of your eyes. The picturesque white houses hanging from the cliffs like grapes, the cliff formations and the volcanic islands of Palea and Nea Kammeni. There you will have the chance to sail bellow the traditional villages of Fira and Imerovigli and the overwhelming rock formations consisted of basalt and pumice. From there you will head to the crater of the volcano, you will sail around it to have a full view of it and stop at the thermal springs for swimming at the sulfurous waters, that offer a natural spa. Palea Kammeni, an inhabitant volcanic island next to the volcano, offers unique private bays and beaches, ideal for swimming and snorkeling, perfect to enjoy your own privacy away from crowded locations. As you enjoy yourself the attentive crew will prepare freshly on board a delicious meal consisted of meat variety on barbecue, Greek salads and appetizers, accompanied with local wine and cooling beverages. The tour concludes after you disembark at Vlychada Marina.
6-Hour Private Best of Santorini Experience
After meeting up with your guide, the trip starts with a stop at a breathtaking spot in the famous Caldera of the island Santorini where you will be introduced to its history and its unique scenery.Explore the myths and legends of Santorini, discovering the Akrotiri excavations, the most well-preserved prehistoric settlement of Greece. Enjoy a few minutes at the famous Red Beach, covered with red volcanic sand, and met by deep blue waters. The Red Beach is arguably one of the most famous and beautiful beaches of Santorini. It is located only some steps away from the ancient site of Akrotiri and offers an amazing view of the Aegean Sea.Stop at the village of Emborio. It's the largest village of the island boasting wonderful windmills on the top of the hills, narrow streets painted in white, blue domed churches, a Cathedral, a medieval castle and a pagan church dating back to the 3rd century B.C. The traditional center looked very medieval and you will have the opportunity to wander about and to discover hidden gems.Next, you visit the highest point of Santorini. The Mountain's name is Prophet Ilias, coming from the monastery with the same name on its peak. From the yard of the monastery, you will enjoy a striking view of the entire island.From Prophet Ilias, you will continue to Pyrgos, a village that was once the ancient capital of Santorini. With more than 30 churches, a Venetian castle and incredible views of the Vulcano, Caldera, and the Aegean Sea.Then make your way to the open terrace for an alfresco wine tasting with views of the Santorini, Caldera, and the Aegean Sea.Then, it's time to head north to the other side of the island and discover Oia, the town of the sailors. What you should expect here is a short walking tour to admire the whitewashed houses and, of course, to gaze at some of the best views this world can offer.There will be free leisure time for shopping, refreshments/lunch and the chance to experience one of the world's best sunsets (included on the afternoon tour only).The tour ends at your hotel or at the cable car terminal, in Fira for cruise ship guests.
Santorini Shore Excursion: Private Scenic Tour of Santorini, including Oia and Mt Profitis Ilias Monastery
When you arrive in the Santorini port, meet your local guide for a private shore excursion around the island. Your tour starts as you board a small boat and head toward Fira port, where your private guide will be waiting.In Athinios, a private car will be waiting to take you on a short trip to Profitis Ilias, Santorini's highest peak. Admire the rocky landscapes and vineyards as you drive to the top of the mountain. At 1,853 feet (565 meters) above sea level, the monastery boasts great views and is one of the oldest monasteries on the island. Beginning in 1806, the monastery ran a Greek school for almost 40 years. Today, it holds an important collection of bibles and icons of the Greek Orthodox religion.Next, proceed to the northernmost tip of the island to visit Oia. This small, dramatic village, built on a steep slope of the caldera, is home to dwellings that are nestled in niches hewn into the volcanic rock. As you walk through its narrow cobbled streets with your guide, you will come across many shops that offer a varied collection of handmade ceramic art, paintings and jewelry. Perched on the edge of the cliffs, Oia also offers spectacular views of Fira (Santorini's capital) and the volcano that gave birth to the island. Finally, make your way to Fira, where you’ll enjoy a short cable car ride down to the pier, where your ship is docked. Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Santorini port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Shore Excursion: Customizable Santorini Tour
After getting of the ship, reach the top of Fira by cable car (at own expense) to meet your escort to begin your customizable tour. The escort will have an itinerary set for you, however you may change the schedule as you wish. For your first stop, the guide will suggest a trip to Prophet Elias Mountain, the highest point in Santorini. There, you will have a panoramic view of the island as well as the Prophet Elias Monastery. Next, head to the Akrotiri Excavations and admire the ruins of the Minoan civilization. The Red Beach is next to the excavations and open for you to take photos or swim. Once you have finished your visit to the Red Beach, make a short stop in the black sand of Perivolos, where you may relax. Then, drive to Oia, with a short stop at "Santo Wines" along the way. At the winery, you will have the opportunity to taste local products, including the famous Visanto wine. Move on to the Blue Dome church in Firostefani, known for it's wonderful views of the volcano. Finally, arrive at the northern tip of Oia and enjoy sightseeing, grab some lunch, or shop for some souvenirs. Return to Fira town where you will take the cable car to move down to the Old port.