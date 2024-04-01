This hidden lagoon, about 5.5 km from Vila Franca do Campo on The Azores largest island of São Miguel, is an emerald-colored oasis. Surrounded by lush vegetation, to reach this remote lake you must hike along a 700 meter trail, but there is signage to guide you toward the correct path. The reward is a totally breathtaking view and the feeling of complete solitude.
© iStock
Lagoa do Congro
The Azores
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
22.36 MILES
The Azores are full of places that stop visitors dead in their tracks and cause a sharp, involuntary intake of breath. But the first glimpse of this…
Nearby The Azores attractions
22.36 MILES
The Azores are full of places that stop visitors dead in their tracks and cause a sharp, involuntary intake of breath. But the first glimpse of this…