Faisal Mosque

  • Faisal Mosque

    Shah Faisal Mosque

    Islamabad & Rawalpindi

    The eye-popping Shah Faisal Mosque, nestled at the foot of the Margalla Hills, is one of Asia's largest and reflects an eclectic blend of ultramodern and…

  • Lok Virsa Museum

    Lok Virsa Museum

    Islamabad & Rawalpindi

    Lok Virsa Museum houses a fascinating array of traditional handicrafts including embroidered costumes, old jewellery and intricate woodcarvings - it is…

  • Nurpur Shahan Village

    Nurpur Shahan Village

    Islamabad & Rawalpindi

    About 4km northeast of the Diplomatic Enclave, Nurpur Shahan Village village is a shrine to Shah Abdul Latif Kazmi. Also known as Bari Shah Latif or 'Bari…

  • Pakistan Monument

    Pakistan Monument

    Islamabad & Rawalpindi

    Shakarparian is also the site of the impressive reddish-brown granite Pakistan Monument, conceived to represent Pakistan's diverse culture and national…

  • Taxila Excavations

    Taxila Excavations

    Islamabad & Rawalpindi

    Most of the main sites are within 2km of the museum. There's a large map of the site outside the museum and each site is signposted from the road and has…

  • Daman-e-Koh

    Daman-e-Koh

    Islamabad & Rawalpindi

    A picnic spot and lookout in the Margalla Hills, Daman-e-Koh has panoramic views over Islamabad and, on the rare clear day, south to the Salt Range. It's…

  • Margalla Hills

    Margalla Hills

    Islamabad & Rawalpindi

    The Margalla Hills are full of hiking trails that snake their way up ridgetops and down through forested valleys. Hiking Around Islamabad, available in…

  • Truck Workshops

    Truck Workshops

    Islamabad & Rawalpindi

    Just beyond Rajah Bazaar on Railway Workshop Rd are rows of truck workshops where you can sometimes see trucks being decorated with the vibrant art that…

