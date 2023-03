A picnic spot and lookout in the Margalla Hills, Daman-e-Koh has panoramic views over Islamabad and, on the rare clear day, south to the Salt Range. It's a splendid spot to get a sense of the city's layout, with the Shah Faisal Mosque a breathtaking sight. To get here, hop off intercity minibus 1 or 6 at 7th Ave and catch a Suzuki at Khayaban-e-Iqbal, or walk up the steep path behind the small Marghzar Zoo for about 30 minutes.