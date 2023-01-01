Lok Virsa Museum houses a fascinating array of traditional handicrafts including embroidered costumes, old jewellery and intricate woodcarvings - it is well worth a visit. The reference library has resources on history, art, crafts, traditional music and ethnography. Books and other media of folk and classical music can be purchased at the bookshop. Photography inside the museum is prohibited.

For Lok Virsa Museum, you can continue walking over the hill from Shakarparian lookout; or from Zero Point bus stop cross the road, bear right and enter the woods on a path where an approach road joins the Rawalpindi road (the continuation of 8th Ave), a 15-minute walk. A taxi from Aabpara to the museum costs about Rs60.