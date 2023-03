Most of the main sites are within 2km of the museum. There's a large map of the site outside the museum and each site is signposted from the road and has an information board at its entrance. By car you can see most of the sites in a short half day. Walking and/or taking a sedate tonga will keep you busy for six or seven hours. Entrance to all the sites costs Rs200. Pay once and retain the ticket, which you need to show at each site to gain entry.