Jinnah Mausoleum or the National Mausoleum refers to the tomb of the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah. It is an iconic symbol of Karachi throughout the world. The mausoleum, completed in the 1960s, is situated at the heart of the city.

  • Quaid-i-Azam Mausoleum

    Quaid-i-Azam Mausoleum

    Karachi

    This curiously shaped mausoleum is a monument to Pakistan's founder, Mohammed Ali Jinnah. It's set at the top of a stepped pyramid in a small park. Built…

  • Sandspit

    Sandspit

    Karachi

    Although not as busy as Clifton Beach, Sandspit is popular with families on Sunday and on holidays. Sandspit is a natural breakwater that prevents the…

  • Clifton Beach

    Clifton Beach

    Karachi

    Clifton Beach is Karachi's busiest beach, although here you'll want to take a stroll rather than a swim. The beach itself is nothing special, made of mud…

  • Manora Island

    Manora Island

    Karachi

    Manora Island sits a short ferry ride from Keamari Harbour, the entrance to Karachi's busy port. The island was the site of the fort where Karachi's…

  • Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Museum

    Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Museum

    Karachi

    Pakistan's plentiful military museums always pose a problem - how to celebrate an institution that has repeatedly seized power from the politicians and…

  • National Museum of Pakistan

    National Museum of Pakistan

    Karachi

    The display here includes a two-million-year-old Stone Age axe recovered from the Potwar Plateau and other artefacts from around Pakistan. There's an…

