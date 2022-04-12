Shop
Karachi
This curiously shaped mausoleum is a monument to Pakistan's founder, Mohammed Ali Jinnah. It's set at the top of a stepped pyramid in a small park. Built…
Karachi
Although not as busy as Clifton Beach, Sandspit is popular with families on Sunday and on holidays. Sandspit is a natural breakwater that prevents the…
Karachi
Clifton Beach is Karachi's busiest beach, although here you'll want to take a stroll rather than a swim. The beach itself is nothing special, made of mud…
Karachi
Manora Island sits a short ferry ride from Keamari Harbour, the entrance to Karachi's busy port. The island was the site of the fort where Karachi's…
Defence Housing Authority Mosque (Masjid-i-Tuba)
Karachi
Surely Pakistan's most eccentric mosque, the Defence Housing Authority Mosque is a truly odd structure that was built in the late 1960s. The low-slung…
Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Museum
Karachi
Pakistan's plentiful military museums always pose a problem - how to celebrate an institution that has repeatedly seized power from the politicians and…
Karachi Metropolitan Development Corporation Building
Karachi
Many of the city's most architecturally interesting British Raj buildings are now used as government offices and aren't so easily accessible for…
Karachi
The display here includes a two-million-year-old Stone Age axe recovered from the Potwar Plateau and other artefacts from around Pakistan. There's an…
