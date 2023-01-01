Although not as busy as Clifton Beach, Sandspit is popular with families on Sunday and on holidays. Sandspit is a natural breakwater that prevents the harbour from silting up - a serious problem along most of the coastline - and played a large role in Karachi's emergence as the main port on this part of the Arabian Sea. A taxi from central Karachi costs around Rs250, with buses from Lea Market costing Rs20.

Beaches stretch almost continuously for hundreds of kilometres from Karachi into the Makran in Balochistan but much of the coast is off limits to foreigners. Swimming away from recognised areas is unsafe due to strong undercurrents and heavy pollution. Some beaches also contain stinging jellyfish, especially during the monsoon, July to September. It's also best to avoid walking on any beach alone after dark.