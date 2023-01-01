Manora Island sits a short ferry ride from Keamari Harbour, the entrance to Karachi's busy port. The island was the site of the fort where Karachi's Talpur rulers surrendered to the British, who later erected a (still-intact) lighthouse in its place. The island has a small beach overlooked by the remains of a 19th-century Hindu temple. Swimming isn't recommended due to strong currents and pollution. There are food stalls around the beach, some selling fresh fish in batter.

The main reason to come to Manora Island is to enjoy the sea breezes on the ferry trip out here. Boats in the harbour will also run longer trips for the right fee, but note that photography is forbidden in the harbour area. A taxi from Saddar costs around Rs120.