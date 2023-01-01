Clifton Beach is Karachi's busiest beach, although here you'll want to take a stroll rather than a swim. The beach itself is nothing special, made of mud-grey sand, but it's fun for people-spotting. Clifton is one of Karachi's posher neighbourhoods, but the beach attracts a complete cross section of society, so gives a good picture of Karachi at play. It's deserted before late afternoon, and at it's most festive on Sundays.

Camel and horse rides on the sands are popular, while stands sell cold drinks, chai (tea) and grilled corn. A park and promenade was on the verge of completion when we visited, where you can stroll for a small entry fee. The main roundabout near the beach has plenty of buses, autorickshaws and taxis, many heading for Saddar (a taxi will set you back Rs100.