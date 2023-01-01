Defence Housing Authority Mosque (Masjid-i-Tuba)

Surely Pakistan's most eccentric mosque, the Defence Housing Authority Mosque is a truly odd structure that was built in the late 1960s. The low-slung mosque is contained under one vast dome with no supporting columns or vaults. With a diameter of 72m, the tentlike dome claims to be the world's largest. Constructed of white marble, it has thousands of mirror tiles in its thermally proofed interior, giving the impression of twinkling stars.

Visitors are welcome, although it's recommended to avoid prayer times and Fridays. Also known as the Defence Society Mosque, it's in DHA, about 1km southeast of the Cantonment Railway Station.