Pakistan's plentiful military museums always pose a problem - how to celebrate an institution that has repeatedly seized power from the politicians and lost every war it's contested? The answer is just to focus on the hardware. The impressive outdoor Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Museum does just that. Over 30 aircraft are on show, including an Indian Gnat that was captured by Pakistani forces in 1965.

Guided tours are free, and it's blissfully uncrowded on weekdays, making it a fine escape from the rat race.