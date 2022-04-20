Lahore

Badshahi Mosque Lahore

  • Lahore Fort in Royal Frame...

    Lahore Fort

    Lahore

    Built, damaged, demolished, rebuilt and restored several times before being given its current form by Emperor Akbar in 1566 (when he made Lahore his…

  • Badshahi Mosque Lahore

    Badshahi Mosque

    Lahore

    Completed in 1674 under Aurangzeb as the Mughals' final architectural fling, the sublime Badshahi Mosque, opposite the main gateway to the Lahore Fort, is…

  • Jehangir's Tomb

    Jehangir's Tomb

    Lahore

    Standing in a garden on the northern outskirts of Lahore, the elaborately decorated sandstone Jehangir's Tomb is that of Emperor Jehangir. Built in 1637…

  • Pakistan, Lahore 30 May 2018; Data Darbar (Data Durbar) is the largest Sufi shrine in South Asia, It was build to house of Muslim mystic, Abul Hassan Ali Hujwiri, Known as Data Ganj Baksh at Punjab.; Shutterstock ID 1147940222; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh Hajveri

    Lahore

    Author of a famous book on mysticism, the 11th-century Data Ganj Bakhsh, originally from Ghazni in Afghanistan, was one of the most successful Sufi…

  • Rohtas Fort

    Rohtas Fort

    Lahore

    Some 16km northwest of Jhelum, colossal Rohtas Fort is an extraordinary example of military architecture. It was started in 1543 by the Pashtun ruler Sher…

  • Faqir Khana Museum

    Faqir Khana Museum

    Lahore

    About 500m inside Bhatti Gate on the right-hand side, a small mansion houses the Faqir Khana Museum. It houses the treasures of the Faqir family, who have…

  • Shalimar Gardens

    Shalimar Gardens

    Lahore

    To the northeast of town, about 4km from the main train station, this was one of three gardens named Shalimar Gardens created by Shah Jahan in the 17th…

  • Lahore Museum

    Lahore Museum

    Lahore

    Try to set aside a couple of hours to make the most of a visit to the superb Lahore Museum, which has exhibits spanning the recorded history of the…

