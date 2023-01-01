Deutsches Museum – Verkehrszentrum

An ode to the Bavarian obsession with getting around, the Transport Museum explores the ingenious ways humans have devised to transport things and each other. From the earliest automobiles to famous race cars and high-speed ICE trains, the collection is a virtual trip through transport history.

The exhibit is spread over three historic trade-fair halls near Theresienwiese, each with its own theme – Public Transportation, Travel, and Mobility & Technology. It's a fun place even if you can't tell a piston from a carburettor. Classic cars abound, vintage bikes fill an entire wall and there's even an old petrol station.