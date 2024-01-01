Ruhmeshalle

Munich

LoginSave

The classical Ruhmeshalle is an open gallery of famous Bavarians, whose busts adorn the wall like hunting trophies. The hall curls horseshoe-like around the green-tinged Bavariastatue: climb up to the head cavity to get a great view from her hollow eyes of the 'Wies'n', as the locals call the surrounding Oktoberfest grounds.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Munich/Germany-September 8 2017:.Exterior of camp facilities with memorial sculpture and wall, at Dachau Concentration Camp, Munich, Germany.; KZ-Gedenkstätte Dachau Shutterstock ID 760718488; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    KZ-Gedenkstätte Dachau

    10.15 MILES

    Officially called the KZ-Gedenkstätte Dachau, this was the Nazis’ first concentration camp, built by Heinrich Himmler in March 1933 to house political…

  • 500px Photo ID: 141403461 - Photo by Savvy Gao

    Schloss Nymphenburg

    2.73 MILES

    This commanding palace and its lavish gardens sprawl around 5km northwest of the Altstadt. Begun in 1664 as a villa for Electress Adelaide of Savoy, the…

  • Residenzmuseum

    Residenzmuseum

    1.64 MILES

    Home to Bavaria's Wittelsbach rulers from 1508 until WWI, the Residenz is Munich's number-one attraction. The amazing treasures, as well as all the…

  • Alte Pinakothek, Munich, Bavaria, Germany

    Alte Pinakothek

    1.65 MILES

    Munich's main repository of Old European Masters is crammed with all the major players who decorated canvases between the 14th and 18th centuries. This…

  • Isar Cycle Route, Monopteros in background, English Garden, Munich, Upper Bavaria, Germany

    Englischer Garten

    2.3 MILES

    The sprawling English Garden is among Europe's biggest city parks – it even rivals London's Hyde Park and New York's Central Park for size – and is a…

  • Interior view of the Pinakothek der Moderne, Rotunda, Munich, Bavaria, Germany, Europe

    Pinakothek der Moderne

    1.68 MILES

    Germany's largest modern-art museum unites four significant collections under a single roof: 20th-century art, applied design from the 19th century to…

  • Streetview on Luitpold Prinzregent Statue and Bavarian National Museum Munich

    Bayerisches Nationalmuseum

    2.26 MILES

    Picture the classic 19th-century museum, a palatial neoclassical edifice overflowing with exotic treasure and thought-provoking works of art, a repository…

  • BERLIN - JANUARY 10: Deutsches Technikmuseum Berlin was founded in 1982 in the Kreuzberg district of Berlin and exhibits a large collection of historical technical artifacts January 10, 2010 in Berlin.; Shutterstock ID 70200388; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Deutsches Museum

    1.81 MILES

    If you’re one of those people for whom science is an unfathomable turn-off, a visit to the Deutsches Museum might just show you that physics and…

View more attractions

Nearby Munich attractions

1. Bavariastatue

0.01 MILES

The Bavariastatue is an 18m-high Amazon in the Statue of Liberty tradition, oak wreath in her hand and lion at her feet. This iron lady has a cunning…

2. Deutsches Museum – Verkehrszentrum

0.09 MILES

An ode to the Bavarian obsession with getting around, the Transport Museum explores the ingenious ways humans have devised to transport things and each…

3. Theresienwiese

0.19 MILES

The huge Theresienwiese (Theresa Meadow), better known as Wies'n, southwest of the Altstadt, is the site of the Oktoberfest. At the western end of the …

4. Justizpalast

1.11 MILES

The 1890s Justizpalast witnessed the Weisse Rose trial of Hans Scholl, Sophie Scholl and Christoph Probst on 22 February 1943. They were condemned to…

5. Karlsplatz

1.12 MILES

Karlsplatz and the medieval Karlstor (a gate) form the western entrance to the Altstadt and the pedestrianised shopping precinct along Neuhauser Strasse…

6. Alter Botanischer Garten

1.16 MILES

The Old Botanical Garden is a pleasant place to soothe soles and souls after an Altstadt shopping spree or to see out a long wait for a train away from…

7. Asamkirche

1.17 MILES

Though pocket sized, the late-baroque Asamkirche, built in 1746, is as rich and epic as a giant's treasure chest. Its creators, the brothers Cosmas Damian…

8. Jüdisches Museum

1.24 MILES

Coming to terms with its Nazi past has not historically been a priority in Munich, which is why the opening of the Jewish Museum in 2007 was hailed as a…