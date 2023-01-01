The 1890s Justizpalast witnessed the Weisse Rose trial of Hans Scholl, Sophie Scholl and Christoph Probst on 22 February 1943. They were condemned to death by the notorious judge Roland Freisler. The verdict was read at 1pm. Four hours later they were dead. There's a permanent exhibit about the sham trial in the very courtroom (room 253) where it took place.

A second courthouse, the Neuer Justizpalast (New Palace of Justice) was built just a few years later and is more of a neo-Gothic confection.