Sporting and architecture fans alike should take a side trip to the northern suburb of Fröttmaning to see the ultraslick €340-million Allianz Arena, Munich's dramatic football stadium. The 60-minute stadium tours are followed by as much time as you like in the 'Erlebnis Welt', the Bayern Munich Experience World, the club's super-modern museum. Tickets can be booked online.

Nicknamed the life belt and the rubber boat, the stadium has walls made of inflatable cushions that can be individually lit to match the colours of the host team (red for 1 FC Bayern, blue for TSV 1860, and white for the national side).