The Flugwerft Schleissheim, the aviation branch of the Deutsches Museum, makes for a nice change of pace and aesthetics from Schleissheim's regal palaces. Spirits will soar at the sight of the lethal Soviet MiG-21 fighter jet, the Vietnam-era F-4E Phantom and a replica of Otto Lilienthal's 1894 glider, with a revolutionary wing shaped like Batman's cape. Kids can climb into an original cockpit, land a plane and even get their pilot's licence.