If you're planning a trip to Asia for the springtime, you'll find plenty of reasons to visit a multitude of locations. Whether you want to admire the cherry blossoms in Japan, go island hopping in the Philippines, or spot wildlife in India, we've got some great picks to help you choose what's right for you. Here are 12 of the best places to visit in Asia in the spring.

March

1. Kyūshū, Japan

Best for cherry blossoms

A cherry tree in bloom is a delightful sight, sure. But 2000 cherry trees blossoming in the clear spring air – now, that’s a mind-boggling spectacle. No wonder the Japanese celebrate sakura season with hanami (flower-viewing) outings, thronging parks to picnic beneath pink canopies. The warmer southwestern island of Kyūshū blushes before the better-known spots on Honshū, its Somei Yoshino and Yamazakura trees blooming from mid-March in parks around Fukuoka and magnificent Kumamoto castles, and in Yoshino Park in Kagoshima, set against the dramatic backdrop of aptly named Mt Sakurajima.

Beyond cherry blossoms, Kyūshū makes an ideal destination for a spring break, combining hanami with visits to the moving memorials of Nagasaki, hikes on volcanic slopes, soaks in Oita’s hot springs and steaming bowls of Tonkotsu ramen.

Planning tip: Fukuoka is Kyushu's main transport hub linked by Shinkansen (bullet train) to Tokyo, Kyoto and Hiroshima. From Fukuoka, explore Kyūshū using the JR Kyushu Rail Pass to reach Nagasaki, Kumamoto and Kagoshima. Allow 5 days to visit the main sights, including Aso-san (Japan's largest active volcano), hikes in Unzen-Amakusa National Park and the ghost-island of Hashima.

A male greater one-horned rhino at Kaziranga National Park. Som Moulick/Shutterstock

2. Assam, India

Best for wildlife spotting

Back in 1905, just 12 "armored unicorns" remained in the area that was then designated Kaziranga National Park. Thanks to ongoing conservation efforts, today an estimated 3700 greater one-horned rhinoceros survive in northern India and Nepal, and perhaps two-thirds of those graze the grasslands of this 430-sq-km (166-sq-mile) reserve flanking the mighty Brahmaputra River.

You’ve a good chance of spotting them in March, towards the end of the cooler dry season, when orchids bloom and elephant grass has withered or been burned. With experienced guides, you might also spy tiger (Kaziranga has one of the densest populations), leopard, gaur, elephant, sloth bear, hoolock gibbon and a host of birds including black kite and Pallas’ fish eagle. Boost your chances of a wildlife encounter by adding a visit to Manas National Park, in the foothills of the Himalaya on the Bhutanese border, which hosts many of the same big-ticket species.

Planning tip: Fly to Guwahati and either drive 5 hours to a comfortable lodge in Kaziranga or board a multi-day riverboat to cruise upstream along the Brahmaputra River to the park.

3. Eastern Visayas, Philippines

Best for sunbathing and island hopping

The Philippines is dauntingly vast – more than 7000 islands spread over some 300,000 sq km (115,830 sq miles) – so focus on the central cluster known as the Visayas to max your adventure and animal tally. Tourist numbers drop off in March, but this is a wonderfully dry and warm time to explore the islands of Cebu, Bohol, Leyte, Siquijor and surrounding spots.

Between sun-worshipping sessions on the white-sand beaches of Malapascua, Biliran, Sumilon and Panglao islands, roam Bohol’s curiously domed Chocolate Hills and visit the Philippine Tarsier Sanctuary to see these tiny primates. Underwater highlights include swimming with whale sharks at Sogod Bay (southern Leyte), diving with sardine schools at Moalboal (western Cebu), and spotting sea turtles around Apo Island, one of the world’s top dive sites. In this culturally diverse region, you’ll also discover historic Spanish churches and older animist traditions, including the famed natural healers of Siquijor. Overheating? You’re never far from a waterfall beneath which you can take a cooling dip.

Planning tip: Cebu City is well served by international flights, and regular ferries link the islands. Allow seven to 10 days to explore the main islands.

Registan Square. Lizavetta/Shutterstock

4. Uzbekistan

Best for scenic train rides along historic routes

Though the moniker Silk Road was first coined in the 19th century, that sleek textile was first carried along various routes between China and the Middle East at least 2 millennia earlier. Probably the most splendid reminders of those disparate trails’ glory days lie in Uzbekistan’s ancient cities: the majestic Registan of Samarkand, the holy city of Bukhara and Khiva’s Ichon-Qala (walled city), graced still with beautiful mosaic-tiled mosques, mausoleums and medressas (Islamic schools).

March marks the arrival of spring and the colorful Nowruz festival (March 21), celebrating the new year with feasting and dancing. The train’s the way to travel today, offering comfortable, sustainable and economical transport between the main centers, particularly with the modern high-speed Afrosiyob trains. Recent visa reforms have made Uzbekistan more accessible, with many nationalities now enjoying visa-free entry.

Planning tip: From Tashkent, travel by train to Samarkand, Bukhara and Khiva. Allow 10-14 days for the main cities, plus side trips to Shakhrisabz (near Samarkand) and the Kyzylkum Desert fortresses.

April

5. South Korea

Best for history (and late cherry blossoms)

Think cherry blossom only means Japan? Think again. South Korea puts on equally dazzling displays come springtime. Several flower-related festivals are held in capital Seoul in April (when temperatures average a pleasant 17°C/63°F). See dreamy blooms at Seokchon Lake, on Yeouido Island and around 15th-century Changgyeonggung Palace. Further south, around Busan, the port city of Jinhae is pretty as a picture – stroll over Romance Bridge to see petals reflected in the stream below. Gyeongju hosts an annual Cherry Blossom Marathon in early April. The city, former capital of the ancient Silla dynasty, is also home to more temples, tombs, pagodas and palaces than anywhere else in the country. Explore Gyeongju National Park’s scenic and historic gems, and walk out to sacred Namsan to follow trails used by Buddhist monks amid temples and 180 peaks.

Planning tip: With 10 days, start in Seoul and ride the bullet train to Busan to explore Gyeongju and Gamcheon Culture Village. Add about 3 or 4 days to head over to Jeju-do Island.

Temple 21 Tairyū-ji on the 88 Sacred Temples of Shikoku Pilgrimage. Craig McLachlan

6. Shikoku, Japan

Best for sightseeing pilgrimages

Walking around an entire island, ticking off visits to 88 temples on a journey of around 1200km (750 miles) is hard enough without worrying about the weather. Which is why cool, clement April (highs of 17°C/63°F; pre-cyclone season) is one of the best times to embark on the ancient Shikoku Pilgrimage, a sacred stroll between temples associated with Kobo Daishi, founder of Shingon Buddhism. You don’t have to do the whole route at once, of course, you could walk kugiri-uchi, which means completing the trail in segments. Try the section between valley-tucked Fujii-dera (Temple 11) and mountain-top Tairyū-ji (Temple 21). Other key spots to visit include gorge-perched Iwaya-ji (Temple 45) and Zentsū-ji (Temple 75), where Kobo Daishi was born in CE 774.

Planning tip: A full pilgrimage takes 6 to 8 weeks on foot. Many start at Ryōzen-ji (Temple 1) in Tokushima and walk clockwise to complete the 88 temples on the pilgrimage; it’s easier to follow waymarks in this direction. It is also possible to complete the route by bike, organized bus tour or taxi.

7. Bhutan

Best for wildflowers, hiking and festivals

Bhutan, a country that gauges its prosperity in terms of Gross National Happiness rather than material wealth, is always a jolly place to visit. But springtime is extra cheery. Pre-monsoon, the weather is dry and clear, ideal for comfy sightseeing and uninterrupted views of the snow-dusted Himalaya. Plus the birds are in song and the valleys are radiant with rhododendrons. The flower even has its own festival, held at Dochula’s Lamperi Royal Botanical Garden in April.

Early April is also when the country’s biggest shindig, Paro Tshechu, is usually held, a colorful flurry of masked dances held at the Rinpung dzong (fortress). Combine festival fun with explorations of Bhutan’s great outdoors: hike to cliff-teetering Tiger’s Nest Monastery; take day-hikes in the pristine Punakha Valley (perhaps to Chimi Lhakhang Monastery); or try a longer route such as the 7-day Jhomolhari Trek, which ventures deep into the mountains.

Planning tip: Bhutan requires booking through licensed tour operators. Allow 10-12 days to include Paro, Thimphu and Punakha, longer to head to Bumthang or include a multi-day hike.

Nasi Campur Bali, a Balinese meal of rice with a variety of side dishes. Ariyani Tedjo/Shutterstock

May

8. Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Best for relaxed vibes and a thriving food scene

Bali in May? Delicious. Dry, hot and sunny days, peak season crowds yet to descend and, as always, a relaxed vibe. Nowhere is the latter more true than in Ubud, the artsy, hippie highlands town with a good line in galleries and museums, ancient temples and a thriving food scene. Ubud, which is surrounded by lush forests, paddy fields and leafy plantations, has several world-class restaurants and fancy cocktail lounges as well as low-key food stalls and cafes serving Balinese specialities: gado gado salad, satay, injin porridge, babi guling (suckling pig). It’s a great place to take a cookery course; as well as learning how to create zingy dishes, you might head to the market with a chef to select the best ingredients, play with exotic spices and find out more about Balinese food culture.

Planning tip: You could spend a day, a week or a month in Ubud. As well as cooking classes, it’s a popular place for yoga and wellness retreats. More active possibilities include countryside hikes, hilly bike rides and whitewater rafting.

9. Upper Dolpo, Nepal

Best for switching off

Upper Dolpo, tucked into Nepal’s northwest, between the Tibetan Plateau and the Dhaulagiri range, is about as remote as the country gets. One of the last remaining enclaves of pure Tibetan culture, the region only opened to outsiders in the late 1980s and still requires a special permit to visit. Treks here are long, tough, high and wild – but worth it. You’ll see few other trekkers but perhaps wolves, vultures, blue sheep and snow leopard tracks.

From the airstrip at Juphal, hikes lead through Shey Phoksundo National Park, home of the nomadic Dolpo-pa people. You can take in sacred Phoksundo Lake, 800-year-old Shey Gompa monastery, remote villages and multiple passes topping 5000m (16,404ft). This is why May is an ideal month – by late spring, the snows have melted at higher altitudes, allowing easier access to this inaccessible-seeming place.

Planning tip: Allow 25-30 days, including transfer and contingency time. Most trekkers fly in to Juphal and out of Jomsom, in the Lower Mustang region. Independent trekking is not allowed, so trek with registered agencies and secure a permit.

10. Karakoram Highway and the Hindu Kush, Pakistan

Best for classic backpacking adventures

Pakistan offers fascinating culture, extraordinary mountains, overwhelming hospitality, few tourists and epic journeys – not least the drive up the legendary Karakoram Highway (site of the original ’60s Hippie Trail) to lush Shangri-La-like Hunza Valley. May is a fine time to take to the road. Warming temperatures see apple and apricot trees in bloom, provide clear views of the astonishing peaks and, hopefully, ensure a snow-free Shandur Pass (3700m/12,139ft), in order to travel west between Gilgit and Chitral. The month also heralds the Chilam Joshi Festival in the Kalash Valleys, when the pagan Kalash people celebrate spring with music, dance and wine.

Planning tip: For an overland loop north of capital Islamabad, including the Karakoram Highway, Hunza, Gilgit, Chitral, the Kalash Valleys, Swat Valley and the ancient archaeological site of Taxila, allow 2 weeks. A guided trip with a knowledgeable tour operator is recommended. Secure your visa in advance.

Ang Thong Marine National Park. Judith Lienert/Shutterstock

11. East Coast, Thailand

Best for wellness

May in Thailand is marvelous for crowd-free beach escapes, so long as you pick wisely. The west coast, including Phuket and Krabi, can be damp, as the southwest monsoon starts. But over on the east, the likes of Ko Samui, Khanom and Ko Pha-Ngan are hot, largely dry and free of crowds: just right for a restorative break. Thailand in general and Ko Samui in particular, with its gentle vibe, spiritual heritage, healthy food and glorious nature, has garnered quite a reputation for quality wellness retreats; the offerings vary but range from Pilates and meditation to Thai boxing and sleep therapy. In mid-season May you might find cheaper prices at high-end places. Or book a simple bungalow and put together your own wellness stay: visit the Big Buddha at Bo Phut; swim at Na Muang waterfall; cruise around Ang Thong Marine National Park; and do yoga on the beach.

Planning tip: Flights from Bangkok to Ko Samui take from 1hr 15min. Alternatively, take a sleeper train to Surat Thani and a bus to Don Sak, from where ferries run to the island.

12. Meghalaya, India

Best for culture and traditions

It rains a lot in the northeast Indian state of Meghalaya (aka the abode of clouds). The towns of Cherrapunjee and Mawsynram are among the wettest places on the planet, especially when the monsoon really kicks in, from July to September. Things are getting damper by May, but that means impressive waterfalls, luxuriant hills, atmospheric mists and experiencing a taste of what makes Meghalaya tick. It’s not too hot, either (15-25°C/59-77°F), so a welcome respite from the soaring temperatures elsewhere in India.

Plot adventures into the the butterfly-filled Balpakram National Park, Khasi, the stone monoliths of Jaintia hills, and soak up the culture of the Khasi people – although largely converted to Christianity, they’ve retained many old traditions, not least spirited festivals and the creation of living bridges, woven from fig-tree roots.

Planning tip: Guwahati, in neighboring Assam, is a handy access point. A week-long trip might include the lively city of Shillong (don’t miss frenetic Iew Duh market), Sohra (for cliffs and cascades), the Khasi Hills and the living root bridge of Nongriat.