In Meghalaya, the mist hangs low over the hills as if the clouds themselves descend for a cooling break. In a small corner, hidden in the far northeastern part of India and surrounded by both Assam and Bangladesh, Meghalaya is magic. About 76% of Meghalaya's landmass is covered with dense forest, home to sacred tribal woods, lime and sandstone caves, and some of the world’s most spectacular waterfalls. This is the only place on the planet where living root bridges are grown, woven skilfully with the roots of the Indian rubber tree by the Khasi people to cross over rivers and streams.

Yet Meghalaya remains somewhat off the mainstream tourist route, offering, to those who come, a promise of a slower and more soulful journey. Whether you come to get drenched in the monsoon's mystical downpours or to enjoy the nippy winter morning while sipping your favorite cup of tea, this is one of those places that stays etched in the mind long after the journey is over.

Advertisement

Garden of Caves in the forests of Cherrapunjee, Meghalaya. Rahul D'silva/Shutterstock

Why visit Meghalaya now?

In 2025, "monsoon tourism" is no longer just a niche term; young travelers, particularly gen Zs and millennials, are coming forward to embrace and experience the state's dramatic weather. Cherrapunji and Mawsynram, two of the wettest places on Earth, are attracting those in search of dramatic cloudscapes, raging waterfalls, and the joy of walking through a forest in full bloom.

The state is also experiencing a rise in eco-conscious tourism with the government promoting initiatives like “Green Deposits.” With these, tourists are charged a refundable fee upon entering an eco-sensitive area with plastic bottles and the amount is returned when they leave with the plastic waste, helping keep the environment clean. In a move to prioritize tourist safety, especially for solo travelers, the local government has now made it mandatory for all hotels, homestays and private accommodations to register their guests via the official state tourism app, which is directly linked with the local police database, adding an additional layer of security. Local homestays, boutique resorts and responsible travel companies, like the Mindful Mountains, are also redefining hospitality by blending comfort and tradition – such as by offering local Khasi as well as international cuisines – for a more immersive experience.

The double-decker living root bridge near Nongriat in Meghalya. SurabhiArtss/Shutterstock

Meghalaya’s best experiences

Cross the living root bridges

Found in the lush green forests of the East Khasi and Jaintia Hills, these bridges are grown, not built. Grown by tying the aerial roots of rubber fig trees, guided by the experienced hands of the Khasi people, they take decades to complete and form natural pathways for the locals to cross over running streams and rivers. Lasting for centuries, these bridges are bioengineered by the tribal people, signifying their indigenous and harmonious coexistence with nature. The double-decker root bridge at Nongriat village near Cherrapunji is the most famous of them all, but around 100 or so lesser-known ones can be found across various villages.

The trek to reach the Nongriat bridge involves descending approximately 3000 steps and can take about 1 hour to reach and another 1 hour and 30 minutes to come up.

Advertisement

Planning tip: Carry a small bag, water and snacks, and wear comfortable trekking shoes. Walking sticks are optional and available for rent at the entrance point.

Bathing in waterfall plunge pools near Cherrapunji. Iulian Ursachi/Shutterstock

Swim in hidden natural plunge pools

Natural plunge pools are abundant in Meghalaya, but most of them are hidden from the rest of the world by the lush green landscape. Their colors vary from emerald green to cobalt blue, fed by raging waterfalls. The one at the base of Phe Phe falls, with its huge curtain of water, is an instant favorite for those who swim in it. The Umngot river in Dawki, though not a plunge pool, also boasts crystal clear water, giving boats the illusion of levitating from a distance. Many of these natural pools are off the main track, and reaching them involves trekking, some of which can be a bit physically demanding.

Watch the waterfalls of Cherrapunji

In Meghalaya, waterfalls just don't drop from a cliff; they pour, tumble down, and explode in every direction possible. Nohkalikai Falls, the tallest plunge waterfall in the country, with a height of 340m, dives into a pool of turquoise blue and green water, while the famous Seven Sisters falls spreads out like a thread of silk over the East Khasi Hills.

Planning tip: The best time to watch any of these waterfalls is during the monsoons, June to September, when they are at their most furious.

Street food in Shillong. Rahul Ramachandram/Shutterstock

Shop and eat local in Shillong

Probably one of the best places to shop and eat like a local is the Police Bazar in Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya. The area, locally known Khyndailad, has a variety of restaurant options from the Barbeque Chinese Restaurant to places serving vegetarian food, like Jiva. This is a good spot to try out some local produce and street food, from strawberries and pineapples dusted with chili powder, to momos (Tibetan dumplings), rolls and smoked pork. You’ll also find a bustling budget-friendly flea market that is always jam-packed with shoppers. Stop for handicrafts at Megha Emporium and consider taking home a bottle of Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin, a homegrown award-winning spirit made with purified rainwater that offers travelers a unique taste of its terroir.

Go spelunking

With over 1000 caves identified as of now and many waiting to be unearthed, Meghalaya is a dream for those attracted to the underground. One of the state’s most visited spots is the Garden of Caves, located in the forests of Cherrapunjee, also known as Sohra. Locally called Ka Bri Ki Synrang, it showcases a series of waterfalls, all cutting through the rock formations around.

When in the Garden of Caves, take a sip of the natural spring water coming out of a rock formation at Um Dawai. It is believed by the locals to have medicinal properties and can heal various skin problems. To reach Um Dawai you need to cross a bamboo bridge, which is as high as the nearby trees and forces you to look at the surrounding forests from a completely different perspective.

Nohkalikai Falls, Cherrapunji. zakir1346/Shutterstock

How long do I need in Meghalaya and where should I stay?

If you are visiting Meghalaya for the first time, allow at least five days, splitting your time across Shillong (three days) and Cherrapunji (two days).

Shillong is a perfect starting base, with its colonial era architecture, bustling markets and proximity to many nearby sites. Stay at Vivanta Meghalaya, a five-star hotel at the heart of the city, which blends contemporary aesthetics with the region’s natural beauty and cultural charm. If you are with your family or a group and looking for a peaceful place to stay then opt for Casa Encanto Homestay.

For the next two days in Cherrapunji, stay at the Polo Orchid Resort, which is nested on a cliff top with private plunge pools and offers a sweeping view of Seven Sisters Waterfall and the valley. For a more rustic, local experience Sohra Plaza Homestay is an affordable alternative situated near Nohkalikai Falls and overlooking Khasi Hills.

What's the best way to get to Meghalaya when I'm next in India?

Many visitors come to Shillong via Lokpriya Gopinath International Airport in Guwahati, Assam, which is well-connected to various major Indian cities, including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Jaipur. From Guwahati airport, it is 120km to Shillong taking around 3 hours by car. This scenic drive passes the beautiful Umiam Lake, a lovely place to refresh after a long flight or road journey.

Shared taxis and private cars are available from Guwahati airport to Shillong, costing around ₹3500 for a private car, while around ₹1000 for a shared taxi, or take a bus if you are on a budget. If you’re coming from the Golden Triangle (Delhi, Agra, Jaipur), add a flight to Guwahati and give yourself at least a week to soak in Meghalaya’s landscapes and culture at an unhurried pace.