Separating the Assam valley from the plains of Bangladesh, hilly Meghalaya (‘the abode of clouds’) is a cool, pine-fresh mountain state set on dramatic horseshoes of rocky cliffs. Cherrapunjee and Mawsynram are among the wettest places on Earth; most of the rain falls between June and September, creating very impressive waterfalls and carving out some of Asia’s longest caves.
The most fascinating sights around Cherrapunjee are the incredible living bridges – formed from rubber-fig roots that ingenious Khasi villagers have, over…
Hilly Balpakram is traditionally considered by the Garo to be the ‘abode of souls’, where people temporarily go after they die, and is full of…
This 150m-long limestone cavern, with its low passages, is the most impressive of the area's easily accessible caves and very popular with domestic…
At the top of the hill in Cherrapunjee village, the museum in the Ramakrishna Mission (a Hindu spiritual movement with origins in West Bengal) has an…
East of Tura, the forested hills rise to Nokrek Peak (1412m), the highest point in the Garo Hills. The summit is part of the 48-sq-km Nokrek National Park…
The Jaintia Hills are home to Nartiang village, 63km east of Shillong, where you can visit an intriguing complex of stone monoliths erected by different…
At 340m, Nohkalikai is said to be the highest single-drop waterfall in India. It's at its best during the monsoon, when its capacity increases 20-fold…
