East of Tura, the forested hills rise to Nokrek Peak (1412m), the highest point in the Garo Hills. The summit is part of the 48-sq-km Nokrek National Park, which occupies the highest parts of the larger Nokrek Biosphere Reserve. The area is home to hoolock gibbons, elephants and a few species of macaque. To visit, hire a vehicle (around ₹2000) in Tura for the day.