For students and historians of the Pacific and WWII, the word 'Leyte' conjures up images of bloody naval battles and the site of MacArthur's famous return. For Filipinos it's equally associated with the rags-to-riches rise of Imelda Marcos and the nostalgic, romanticised portrait she painted of her birthplace after she made good in the capital. For travellers, Southern Leyte, wrapped around the deep-water Sogod Bay, is one of the Philippines' many diving hotspots. The Cebuano-speaking Leyteños live in the south, and their Waray-speaking neighbours live in the cattle-ranching country of northern Leyte.
Tranquil Limasawa Island, a place of historical and religious significance, is well worth a visit. The island has around 6000 inhabitants and five tiny…
Lake Danao is beautifully situated in Leyte's inland hills 18km east of town, making it a good day trip from Ormoc. There's some great hiking around the…
This gorgeous desert island is inhabited by only 500 people, mainly fishers and their families, and has a lovely white-sand beach and good snorkelling. It…
These pleasant, easy-to-reach falls make for a refreshing dip. The path to the falls begins just west of the turnoff to Southern Leyte Dive Resort. From…
This vast concrete structure dominates the promenade. It's a key venue for big basketball games and conferences.
