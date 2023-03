Lake Danao is beautifully situated in Leyte's inland hills 18km east of town, making it a good day trip from Ormoc. There's some great hiking around the guitar-shaped lake, 650m above sea level and fringed by forest, as well as on and around the undermaintained Leyte Mountain Trail. Hikers can get in touch with Kim of Eastern Visayas Adventure Team.

Formerly called Lake Imelda (as in Marcos) it's a popular picnic spot with locals.