Santo Niño Shrine & Heritage Center

Leyte's most famous daughter is Imelda Romualdez Marcos, whose family is from Tolosa. Her influence in Tacloban is evident in the city's street names and in this prominent mansion built with the Marcos' millions. It was not designed as a home but to showcase regional Filipino arts and culture – each room is dedicated to a province. Some of the furniture, antiques and objets d’art are impressive yet it's incredibly stuffy inside and many treasures are mouldy and decaying.

A guide will show you around the building. Upstairs has rooms for each of the family members, while on the ground floor is the gaudy Santo Niño shrine.