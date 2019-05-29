How do you even begin to choose the best beach in the Philippines? With 7641 islands to choose from, you could throw a dart at a map and be confident of finding sandy shores and turquoise waters.

For decades, the Philippines has drawn travelers eager to trade skyscrapers for towering coconut trees. Sunseekers flock to islands such as Boracay, Bohol, Cebu and Coron, finding gleaming white beaches and vibrant dive sites just a short flight from Manila.

Reaching some of the best beaches involves inter-island flights, overland journeys and multiple sea crossings, but this is part of the charm of travel in the Philippines. Those willing to step off the beaten track will find blissfully uncrowded shores, year-round warm weather and an even warmer welcome from locals.

Whether it's your first time in the Philippines or your fifteenth, here's our pick of the best islands for beach lovers.

Idyllic beaches are only a paddle away at El Nido on the island of Palawan. John Seaton Callahan/Getty Images

1. Palawan

Best beaches for adventurers

You can’t go wrong with big-hitter Palawan, with attractions neatly packaged into organized tours. Kayak into secret coves to find empty beaches bordered by rugged limestone cliffs at El Nido, then dive into the glassy waters of Kayangan Lake or snorkel over shipwrecks in Coron.

Gorgeous beaches abound. On the mainland, try Nacpan Beach, a 4km (2.5-mile) crescent-shaped strip of creamy golden sand framed by azure waters. On the northwest coast, San Vicente shelters the country’s longest white sand beach; you could clock up almost 20,000 steps strolling the entire 14km (9-mile) stretch of Long Beach, but you may be content to simply doze off in a hammock instead.

Detour: For the freedom to make up your itinerary on the fly, rent a motorcycle in Puerto Princesa for the trip to El Nido and back. Break the journey at Port Barton, where boat tours offer the chance to snorkel and swim with sea turtles. Head southwest from Puerto Princesa to reach Balabac at Palawan’s southernmost tip, where the pristine sands of Onok Island call out to thrillseekers with time and money to burn.

Many visitors to Boracay never stray further than the beach. Aleksandar Todorovic / Shutterstock

2. Boracay

Best for a group getaway

Backed by palm trees for 4km (2.5 miles), White Beach has long been one of Boracay's top tourist draws. Air-conditioned hotel rooms, fast food joints and bars are just steps away from the sandy shore. Expect a flurry of activities, from dive trips to paddling on transparent kayaks, or sip on an icy-cold fruit shake or indulge in a soothing massage without straying from the sand. As the sinking sun blazes orange, pop into the Hue Hotel for a poolside cocktail or Los Indios Bravos for a craft beer, or board a paraw (outrigger boat) for a cruise; the sunsets are spectacular when viewed from the water.

Detour: To stretch your sea legs, rent a mountain bike and pedal to Mount Luho, the island’s highest point. Boracay is just 7km (4.3 miles) long, so you can loop the island in under three hours, passing rustic beaches such as Puka Beach and Bulabog Beach.

White sands are the prelude to spectacular diving and snorkeling at Moalboal on Cebu Island. photosounds/Shutterstock

3. Cebu

Best for underwater enthusiasts

Easily accessible by air and sea, the island of Cebu offers a bustle of beaches, accommodations, activities and excellent dining. Sun worshippers make a beeline for the white sand beaches of Bantayan Island, Malapascua Island and Mactan Island, while colorful coral reefs teeming with sea turtles and other marine life add extra appeal for snorkelers and divers. For something out of the ordinary, head to Moalboal or Pescador Island, where spectacular sardine runs can be seen close to the surface year-round.

Romantic views over lilting waters are part of Bohol's timeless appeal. Julien Pons/500px

4. Bohol

Best for together time

Bohol is another effortless choice, with abundant lodging options and lots of fun activities to plug into your itinerary. Family-friendly resorts line lovely Alona Beach on Panglao Island, and there's more picturesque white sand nearby on Dumaluan Beach. Bangka boats wait to whisk tourists offshore – on the islands of Pamilacan and Balicasag, you can bask on beautiful beaches and enjoy a spot of dolphin spotting and snorkeling on the side.

Anda on Bohol’s eastern edge offers a quieter getaway, with 3km (1.9 miles) of dazzling sand for undisturbed idling; the Amun Ini Beach Resort & Spa is a secluded spot for couples to cocoon.

Detour: For a change of scenery, head inland to visit Bohol's Chocolate Hills and tarsier sanctuaries – always a hit with kids – then grab some fruity ice cream on the coast at Bohol Bee Farm.

There's always time to surf on the idyllic beaches of Siargao. John Seaton Callahan/Getty Images

5. Siargao

Best for surfers

Home to the world-famous Cloud 9 break, Siargao Island draws surfers across the globe. The vibe is lively yet laid-back, and beginners can take surf lessons near the town of General Luna, where hip cafes, social hubs and budget hostels are clustered. Some shops rent out customized motorbikes with racks so surfers can ferry their boards to secret breaks along the coconut-tree-lined coast, including postcard-perfect Pacifico Beach.

Boat tours to islets, rocky tidal pools and the spectacular Sugba Lagoon are easy to book online. Beyond the surf, digital nomads and sociable solo travelers are drawn to Siargao by the allure of slow island living and many end up staying longer than expected.

Detour: The dreamy beaches of the Dinagat Islands are accessible via a new sea route launched in April 2024. This underrated destination is rarely visited even by locals; get here from the village of Del Carmen on Siargao's west coast.

6. Romblon

Best for intrepid explorers

If you prefer the sound of waves breaking on the shore to the buzz of conversation, you’ll love Romblon. Hours will stretch into days as you wander from one beach to another on this easygoing island. A short tricycle ride from Romblon’s main town is Bonbon Beach, a low-key spot with soft sand and calm waters. When the tide is low, you can walk along the sandbar to a nearby islet or watch youngsters frolic in the waves. Romblon’s coast is studded with immaculate islets, with water so clear you’d think it was AI-generated.

Detour: You'll find more fine beaches on the neighboring islands of Tablas and Sibuyan. Test your castaway potential by taking a trip to Cresta de Gallo, a snaking sandbar off the coast of Sibuyan where you can enjoy sweet solitude surrounded by sparkling seas. Return to Sibuyan to hike up the jagged slopes of Mount Guiting Guiting, one of the country’s toughest climbs.

Morong Beach's rock arch is a Sabtang landmark. Joseph Christopher Oropel/Getty Images

7. Batanes Islands

Best for photographers

The islands of Batan, Sabtang and Itbayat in Batanes province in the far north of the Philippines hide some incredible stretches of coastline, though you may spend more time snapping photos than swimming on these remote islands. Despite the compact size of each island, exploration takes longer and memory cards fill up faster with so much striking scenery to record.

The landscape of the Batanes islands is defined by rolling hills topped by lighthouses and rugged beaches covered with volcanic rocks. Leap over the boulders at Valugan Boulder Beach on Batan for dramatic shots, then head over to White Beach, south of Mahatao, for a safe dip on a pebble-sprinkled strip of sand.

Heading on from Batan, board a wooden faluwa boat at Basco for the bumpy crossing to Sabtang Island. After snapping shots of the island's iconic stone houses, head to Morong Beach, dominated by a natural rock arch. This scenic seaside stop is ideal for swimming and the best place on the island to enjoy local specialties such as turmeric rice, uvud (banana heart meatballs) and dibang (flying fish).

8. Santa Cruz Island

Best for an eco-escape

Santa Cruz Island, just off the coast of Zamboanga on Mindanao, has one of the few beaches in the world with pink sand. Stroll along the shoreline and you'll immediately notice its blushing hue – caused by crushed red organ pipe coral mingling with grains of white sand.

It's a rewarding escape for environmentally-conscious travelers; yellow-painted fishing boats offer trips into thick mangrove forests, where you can gather edible seagrapes and spot stingless jellyfish. At the center of the island lies a calm and shallow lagoon dotted with vintas – traditional Zamboango fishing vessels with rainbow-striped sails. It’s a picturesque spot for paddling.

Detour: Northeast along the coast from Zamboanga City are the Onse Islas, a cluster of eleven small islands with fine sandy beaches. Swimming, kayaking and nature treks are the main draws in these community-managed islands, which remain blissfully free of commercial development.