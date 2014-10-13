Welcome to Boracay
One-Way Transfer from Boracay Island to Caticlan Airport
A coordinator will pick you up at your hotel reception area and assist you on your journey to the Caticlan Airport Departure Entrance Gate. Take the typical local tricycles or multicabs, depending on the size of your group that guest rides going to port. Station 1 location refers to hotels located in Pinaungon and Balabag. Station 2 location refers to hotels located in Balabag and Manggayad. Station 3 location refers to hotels located in Manggayad and Manoc-Manoc. Diniwid, Bulabog, Yapak, Tambisaan, Tulubhan, Ilig Iligan, and other hillside areas in Boracay.When you arrive at the port, the port terminal fee will be paid by your coordinator before you board the boat to Caticlan Jetty Port. Take typical local tricycles or multicabs, depending on the size of your group and the rides between ports to airport will assist by your coordinator. The destination is Caticlan Airport Departure Entrance Gate and make sure you have all your luggage with you before the guide leave.
Shared Departure Transfer from Boracay Island to Kalibo Airport
Lighten your travel from hotel in Boracay Island to Kalibo airport. A representative will pick you up at the reception area of your hotel.You will then take the tricycle or multicab for larger group going to port. Then take a boat at the jetty and sail across to Caticlan port, a journey of approximately 10-15 minutes. All municipal fees are included in your package, and a tour representative will be on there to assist you embark the boat.Book this comfortable shared tourist transport going to Kalibo airport, saving you money on private transfers. Relax and make new friends on the 1 hour 45-minute journey, passing through small towns and villages, such as Malay, Ibajay, Tanghalan, Makato and Numancia.Station 1 location is referring to hotel located in Pinaungon, BalabagStation 2 location is referring to hotel located in Balabag, ManggayadStation 3 location is referring to hotel located in Manggayad, Manoc ManocThere are hotels and villas located in Diniwid, Bulabog, Yapak, Tambisaan, Tulubhan, Ilig Iligan, or other hillside areas of Boracay.Rest assured that representative will be with you until you reached the Caticlan port, then you will be transferred to Kalibo airport via shuttle service.
ATV WITH ISLAND TOUR IN BORACAY
Make your Boracay Getaway even more memorable with a trip to these fun destination. Feel the thrill of the ride with an all-terrain vehicle ATV or Buggy Car Ride to Mt.Luho view point. Swim and Relax at Puka Beach where rare Puka shell can be found. Visit the highest point in the island at a height of 379 feet above sea level. Guests will climb the 194 stairs up to the view decks from where the whole island of Boracay and neighboring islands could be seen. This is the perfect spot for panoramic viewing and photo shoot.ITINERARY: Activity start between 9AM-3:30Pm. ( Please choose your preferred time) Hotel Pick-Up within station 1,2 or 3 or Meeting Place at McDonald Dmall Highway Practice ATV / Buggy Car Driving for 2 round Drive Atv/Buggy car going to Mt.Luho about 15 minutes drive Enjoy the 360 degree view at ocean tower (30 minutes stay) Drive Back to Dream land using Atv/Buggy Car about 15 minutes driving Explore the Trick Art Museum 3D Journey to Puka beach By Shuttle service Swimming at Puka Beach End of tour
Kalibo Airport Shared Arrival Transfer to Boracay Island
Lighten your travel from airport to hotel in Boracay Island. A representative will welcome you at Kalibo International Airport arrival exit gate holding a welcome board with your full name on it. Please acknowledge with the representative and he will assist and transfer you to your hotel at Boracay Island. You will take a comfortable shared tourist transport to Caticlan Jetty, saving you money on private transfers. Relax and make new friends on the 1 hour and 45-minute journey, passing through small towns and villages, such as Numancia, Makato, Tanghalan, Ibajay and Malay.Next, you will take a boat at the jetty and sail across to Cagban Port on Boracay Island, a journey of approximately 10-15 minutes. All municipal fees are included in your package, and a tour representative will be there to assist you embark the boat.Upon arrival at Boracay, you will be transferred by a typical local tricycles or multicabs, depending on the size of your group. A personal coordinator will assist you to the reception of your hotel.Station 1 location is referring to hotel located in Pinaungon, BalabagStation 2 location is referring to hotel located in Balabag, ManggayadStation 3 location is referring to hotel located in Manggayad, Manoc ManocThere are hotels and villas located in Diniwid, Bulabog, Yapak, Tambisaan, Tulubhan, Ilig Iligan, or other hillside areas of Boracay.Rest assured that representative will be with you until dropping you at the reception area of your hotel.
Private Arrival Transfer from Kalibo Airport to Caticlan Port by Van
A tour coordinator will welcome you at Kalibo International Airport Arrival Exit Gate holding a welcome board with your full name on it. Take a comfortable private tourist van to Caticlan Jetty with your group. Relax and travel for approximately on a 1 hour 45-minute journey, passing through small towns and villages, such as Numancia, Makato, Tanghalan, Ibajay, and Malay. The simplicity and normal lifestyle of the residents of Aklan can be witnessed while traveling to different towns, rivers and mountains and rice fields.Take a widespread shot of long beach when you get to the side of the mountain. A long shot can be seen the island of Boracay. A panorama set up of the beauty of the sea invites you and freshen up your heart and soul.
Island hopping with lunch: Explore Boracay's best islands and beaches
Our first stop is Crystal Cove Island – a private beach island near Boracay. The main attractions of the island are its two coves and white sand beaches, which offer great opportunities for swimming and snorkelling in the clear blue waters just off shore. Located in the Sibuyan Sea, about a 20-minute boat ride from northeastern Boracay, the uninhabited island is also within easy reach of Caticlan. Adrenaline junkies will have blast on our next destination -- Magic Island. Magic Island has diving boards on the edge of a cliff varying from heights of 3 meters to 10 meters. Get ready to jump and plunge into the cool surrounding water. Our next stop is Crocodile Island Marine Sanctuary or Friday’s Rock for swimming and snorkeling to see an abundance of colorful tropical fishes. Lastly we proceed to Puka Beach, a secluded beach on the northern part of Boracay. This quiet beach is made of white sand and tiny white puka shells thus its name. Here at Puka Beach you can enjoy the rest of day lazing around while getting a tan and enjoying the view of the sea and the neighboring Carabao Island. After island hopping transfer back to hotel or cruise terminal.Menu for lunch: Grilled milkfish, grilled prawns, Filipino rice noodles, grilled chicken, steamed rice, watermelon or mango, iced teaWe have handled island hopping tours for groups from Mitsubishi Malaysia, Pond's Men Indonesia, Brother Industries Indonesia, and Celebrity Millennium cruises. We will be honored to have you on board our island hopping tour and extend the same excellent services to make sure you enjoy Boracay the way it should be enjoyed.** Island hopping itinerary is subject to weather condition and rise/fall of tide