Island hopping with lunch: Explore Boracay's best islands and beaches

Our first stop is Crystal Cove Island – a private beach island near Boracay. The main attractions of the island are its two coves and white sand beaches, which offer great opportunities for swimming and snorkelling in the clear blue waters just off shore. Located in the Sibuyan Sea, about a 20-minute boat ride from northeastern Boracay, the uninhabited island is also within easy reach of Caticlan. Adrenaline junkies will have blast on our next destination -- Magic Island. Magic Island has diving boards on the edge of a cliff varying from heights of 3 meters to 10 meters. Get ready to jump and plunge into the cool surrounding water. Our next stop is Crocodile Island Marine Sanctuary or Friday’s Rock for swimming and snorkeling to see an abundance of colorful tropical fishes. Lastly we proceed to Puka Beach, a secluded beach on the northern part of Boracay. This quiet beach is made of white sand and tiny white puka shells thus its name. Here at Puka Beach you can enjoy the rest of day lazing around while getting a tan and enjoying the view of the sea and the neighboring Carabao Island. After island hopping transfer back to hotel or cruise terminal.Menu for lunch: Grilled milkfish, grilled prawns, Filipino rice noodles, grilled chicken, steamed rice, watermelon or mango, iced teaWe have handled island hopping tours for groups from Mitsubishi Malaysia, Pond's Men Indonesia, Brother Industries Indonesia, and Celebrity Millennium cruises. We will be honored to have you on board our island hopping tour and extend the same excellent services to make sure you enjoy Boracay the way it should be enjoyed.** Island hopping itinerary is subject to weather condition and rise/fall of tide