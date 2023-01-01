With its glorious, powdered-sugar sand, White Beach is the centre of the action in Boracay and the only sight most visitors ever see. Beach locations are defined relative to three former boat stations, where bangkas from Caticlan used to arrive. The area south of Station 3, known as Angol, contains most of the budget accommodation, including a few remnants of Old Boracay.

The stretch between Station 1 and Station 3 is busy and commercial. Most top-end accommodation is on an incredible stretch of beach north of Station 1. The entire beach is paralleled by a sandy pedestrian highway – the White Beach Path – where motorised vehicles are officially banned and shoes informally so.