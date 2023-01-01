Malumpati Spring & Bugang River

One of the most striking natural features in western Visayas, the astonishing Malumpati Spring and Bugang River emerges from nowhere in the midst of the jungle, with perfectly clear and beautiful turquoise water, before flowing to the sea. It's considered a spring, but given the volume of water and the number of caves in the region an underground river might also be at work.

The river is signed off the national road. You come first to Malumpati Health Spring Resort (P10 entrance), which has some basic pensions (rooms P1000), two zip lines (P200) of 200m and 300m and a diving board. The source of the river is a 30-minute walk upstream. Guides (required) are P200. Wear water shoes. From here you can also take a bamboo raft downstream (P450 per person for five people), which is a lot of fun.