Bakhawan EcoPark

Five minutes from town in New Buswang (P20 per person by tricycle), this 120-hectare park is the base for a mangrove reforestation project begun in the late 1980s. Visitors can check out intertidal ecology from an 850m boardwalk which ends in a lagoon (kayaks are for rent), while enjoying birdsong and mud critters. It's a welcome green escape from the polluted city.

Adventurous eaters can try tamilok, a worm-like animal referred to as 'termites of the sea' that burrow into mangrove roots. Guides or other staff lingering around an esplanade area on the boardwalk can harvest these unappetising looking creatures and prepare them in vinegar for you (P300).