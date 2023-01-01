Sacred Heart of Jesus Shrine

Occupying a hilltop location about 1.5km from the bus terminal is this enormous nearly 132ft-tall statue of Jesus. Originally the hands were supposed to be outstretched in welcome, but the sculptor made them vertical for technical reasons, creating an 'I surrender' look. You can climb inside to the top. The site offers great views of the region, including the many fishponds that go unseen at sea level. A statue of Mary is also visible when approaching Roxas from the east.

The owners of this 500-hectare property are developing it with tourism in mind: right now that means a zip line and open-air restaurant.