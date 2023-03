This mangrove park with bamboo walkway is 3½km northwest of the city centre (P25 by tricycle). It offers two-hour tours on bamboo rafts pulled by paddleboats (P1800 for boat for 10 to 15 people), with the unique addition of a back and foot massage as you go. Every Sunday there's a 9am boat tour good for those not in large groups (P100 per person).