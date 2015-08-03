El Nido Island Hopping Snorkel Cruise Full-Day Tour with Lunch

Your day will start with a hotel pickup at 9am by a shared vehicle. Your professional guide will bring you to some hidden beaches and shrine situated in Bacuit Bay. You will be provided snorkel gear if you want to enjoy the underwater world at the island. Buffet lunch will be served around noon and you can always check with your guide for more information about the beaches and shrine during the tour. Our driver will transfer you back to your hotel after a wonderful experience at El Nido Island.Itinerary for the day:Dilumacad and Helicopter Island - This island has a beautiful white sand beach stretching to some 300 meters that is ideal for picnic lunches during island-hopping trips. There is an underwater tunnel at its northern side and a fringing reef on its southern end. The island is also called Helicopter Island because its limestone cliffs resemble that of a helicopter when it is viewed from a considerable distance.Tapiutan Island - Further out of the bay facing the South China Sea, Tapiutan's rich marine life provides opportunities for scuba diving and snorkelling. One of the most striking islands in El Nido because of its shape and sheer limestone walls. It is possible to have picnic lunch at the beach area on the southeastern side of the islandMatinloc Island - Matinloc Island, the longest slim island in El Nido, has asecret beach, which is a pocket of white sand beach at the corner of a sinkhole,that is inaccessible by boat and surrounded by steep rock walls. To reach it, divers must swim underwater through a narrow crevice in a rock wall. At noon, the sun streams in through the opening, allowing a play of light and shadow against its limestone walls. The beach floor drops abruptly. According to local legend, this beach inspired Alex Garland's novel The Beach, which was written while the author was in El Nido.Aside from the Hidden Beach, the island is also famous for the Kulasa Beach, a 100-meter beach strip of fine white sand located at one of its coves. The sea floor surrounding the beach slopes gradually and the water deepens only after about 10 meters. This location is one of the best snorkeling spots in Bacuit Bay due to the abundance of marine life in this area.Star Beach - Another fantastic snorkeling spot. Here your guides will prepare a sumptuous lunch by the beach while you discover the wonders and beauty of the coral reefs near this island.Matinloc Shrine - Hidden among the lush forested island is the Matinloc Shrine (also known as Shrine of Our Lady of Matinloc and Shrine of the Blessed Virgin) a sacred monument built in 1982 to honor the blessed Virgin Mary. Matinloc, local term for "beautiful," boasts of two spectacular snorkeling areas: Kalmung Point and Kulasa Beach.