Many visitors prefer to stay in communities outside the town proper. Nearby options include Corong Corong, a long, narrow beach to the south that faces Bacuit Bay; or Caalan, a rocky strip of quiet resorts immediately to the north. Further afield, more and more resorts are sprouting along El Nido's beautiful north coastline, in places like Nacpan Beach and the east coast villages of San Fernando and Sibaltan.
El Nido Island Hopping Snorkel Cruise Full-Day Tour with Lunch
Your day will start with a hotel pickup at 9am by a shared vehicle. Your professional guide will bring you to some hidden beaches and shrine situated in Bacuit Bay. You will be provided snorkel gear if you want to enjoy the underwater world at the island. Buffet lunch will be served around noon and you can always check with your guide for more information about the beaches and shrine during the tour. Our driver will transfer you back to your hotel after a wonderful experience at El Nido Island.Itinerary for the day:Dilumacad and Helicopter Island - This island has a beautiful white sand beach stretching to some 300 meters that is ideal for picnic lunches during island-hopping trips. There is an underwater tunnel at its northern side and a fringing reef on its southern end. The island is also called Helicopter Island because its limestone cliffs resemble that of a helicopter when it is viewed from a considerable distance.Tapiutan Island - Further out of the bay facing the South China Sea, Tapiutan's rich marine life provides opportunities for scuba diving and snorkelling. One of the most striking islands in El Nido because of its shape and sheer limestone walls. It is possible to have picnic lunch at the beach area on the southeastern side of the islandMatinloc Island - Matinloc Island, the longest slim island in El Nido, has asecret beach, which is a pocket of white sand beach at the corner of a sinkhole,that is inaccessible by boat and surrounded by steep rock walls. To reach it, divers must swim underwater through a narrow crevice in a rock wall. At noon, the sun streams in through the opening, allowing a play of light and shadow against its limestone walls. The beach floor drops abruptly. According to local legend, this beach inspired Alex Garland's novel The Beach, which was written while the author was in El Nido.Aside from the Hidden Beach, the island is also famous for the Kulasa Beach, a 100-meter beach strip of fine white sand located at one of its coves. The sea floor surrounding the beach slopes gradually and the water deepens only after about 10 meters. This location is one of the best snorkeling spots in Bacuit Bay due to the abundance of marine life in this area.Star Beach - Another fantastic snorkeling spot. Here your guides will prepare a sumptuous lunch by the beach while you discover the wonders and beauty of the coral reefs near this island.Matinloc Shrine - Hidden among the lush forested island is the Matinloc Shrine (also known as Shrine of Our Lady of Matinloc and Shrine of the Blessed Virgin) a sacred monument built in 1982 to honor the blessed Virgin Mary. Matinloc, local term for "beautiful," boasts of two spectacular snorkeling areas: Kalmung Point and Kulasa Beach.
El Nido Island-Hopping Tour
Your boat leaves El Nido at 9am, hotel pickup commences beforehand. If you're staying in a hotel in downtown El Nido, your guide will collect you 30 to 45 minutes before 9am. Lunch, boat transfers, floaters, snorkels, and the environmental fees are included. Just pack your towels, bathing suits, sunblock, cameras, and you're good to go. There are three tour options available and each have five destinations:Tour A - Lagoons and BeachesEnjoy a full-day island hopping to the following destinations: Small Lagoon, Big Lagoon, Secret Lagoon, Shimizu Island, and Seven Commandos IslandTour B - Caves and CovesEnjoy a full-day island hopping to the following destinations: Entalula Beach, Snake Island, Cudugnon Cave, Cathedral Cave, and Pinagbuyutan IslandTour C - Hidden Beaches and ShrinesEnjoy a full-day island hopping to the following destinations - Hidden Beach, Matinloc Shrine, Talisay Island, Secret Beach, and Helicopter IslandWith all tour options, a delicious lunch will be served around noon and you’ll have fruits on the side as well. Some of the island destinations have restaurants or stores where you can buy other food, too. There's also an ice-cream vendor in the middle of the sea who sells refreshingly sweet treats to guests.
El Nido Island Hopping: Caves and Coves Tour Including Buffet Lunch
Your day will start with a hotel pickup at 9am by a shared vehicle. Your professional guide will bring you to some amazing caves and coves situated in Bacuit Bay. You will be provided snorkel gear if you want to enjoy the underwater world at the island. Buffet lunch will be served around noon and you can always check with your guide for more information about the caves and coves during the tour. Our driver will transfer you back to your hotel after a wonderful experience at El Nido Island.Itinerary for the day:Pangalusian Island - It has one of the widest stretches of powdery white beaches in El Nido, which is very ideal for sun bathing, sunset viewing, and other beach activities. The waters fronting the beach are clusters of coral reefs that make this area a good snorkeling and diving site.Pinagbuyutan Island has soft powdery white sand comparable to the world's best beaches. The water is shallow for about a couple of meters from the shore and then a few meters away you will see a snorkeling area full of fishes. Get captivated by the emerald green color of the water and the phenomenal seascape fronting this island.Vigan and Snake Island - Located near Pangulasian Island, it is also referred to as, "Snake Island," because of the fine natural sandspit (s-shaped sandbar) that "snakes" off it shores. The sandspit is clearly visible only when the tide is low. On both sides of the sandspit are shallow swimming areas. Climbing the hill of the nearby island provide a glimpse of an awe inspiring seascape and a bird's eye view of Bacuit Bay while the boat crew prepare a sumptuous meal.Cadugnon Point and Cave - It is an important anthropological site, where jewelry and pottery dating back to the Sung Dynasty (960-1279 BC) were yielded. The anthropologists believe that the cave dwellers were from Borneo, and traveled across the ancient land bridge that connected Palawan from Borneo. A small opening hidden among the rocks near the beach reveals a cathedral like cave inhabited by sea sparrows. Inside you’ll see spectacular rock formations and a way to climb a small limestone hill. A truly wonderful experience.Pinasil Island and Cathedral Cave - The island has a cathedral-like cavern accessible by dinghy and kayak. Its cool interior is lit at certain times of the day by sunlight coming through an opening at its peak. This one of important sites for the busyadors or the birds' nest gatherers.
Private El Nido Island Hopping Tour from Puerto Princesa City
This 20-hour tour takes off from Palawan's Capital City, Puerto Princesa at around 3 a.m. You'll hop on a private tourist van that will take you to the northern town of El Nido. A tour guide will accompany you on your journey, so you may still sleep on the way there. Breakfast is included in the package, and this will be served upon arrival in El Nido. After having a hearty meal, your island-hopping tour will commence. To fully immerse yourself in the underwater world, snorkel gears shall be provided as well. You'll get to visit up to 10 destinations which includes coves, islands, reefs, and beaches. The lunch menu consists of seafood, fruit, and vegetables, although you may also request for beef or pork beforehand. There will be restaurants and stores on the islands should you wish to buy other food.Before heading back to Puerto Princesa, you may take a refreshing shower from one of the accommodations in downtown El Nido. Your trip back will be around 5 or 6 p.m., and you'll reach your hotel before midnight. Dinner is not included in the package, however you may have it (own expense) while in El Nido or on the way back.
El Nido Private Island Hopping Tour
Your private, 7-hour tour starts at your hotel. Your guide will pick you up from your lobby, and bring you to the beach where your boat will be waiting. This tour usually leaves at 9am, but be ready before that time. As part of the package, snorkel gear is provided before you leave for the bay. You may also rent additional equipment such as aqua shoes or a kayak, should you wish so (own expense).Once you're on the boat, you'll get to visit up to five destinations in Bacuit Bay. While these are all located in the same geographical area, you'll be amazed at how different one place is from the other.At around noon, lunch is prepared by your guide on one of the islands. Fresh seafood, chicken, and pork are the main courses. Fresh fruit in season will also be served. These will be cooked in typical FIlipino style.Make sure that you've eaten plenty as you'll then proceed to the remaining destinations. At around 3pm to 4pm, you'll head back to the beach where you started the day to get dropped back at your hotel in downtown El Nido.
Private Underground River Day Tour with Lunch from El Nido
The tour will start with from your hotel in El Nido at 3AM. It's a bit early as the travel back to Puerto Princesa is roughly 6 hours long. Stops will be made along the way to give you time to stretch and have breakfast as well. You will be serviced by driver on-board a private van that can seat up to 8 adults. You may rest along the way as you'll be needing much of your energy to enjoy the day in Puerto Princesa. A tour guide will meet you at Sabang Wharf, near the Underground River. To facilitate your departure, we will be needing all your names, nationalities and ages. Please bring a copy of your ID as well, as this will be needed to verify your tour permits. Once everything is ready, you'll hop on a motorized boat that will take you to the park. This will just take about 15 to 20 minutes. At the park, you'll see different animals that forms part of the natural wonders of Palawan. You'll also get to wear proper safety equipment and the audio tour device that shall be used while you're inside the cave. To preserve the natural habitat of creatures inside the cave, excessive noise is prohibited. As such, it's only accessible by kayaks. Don't worry, a boatman shall be doing the rowing. Also, listen to your audio device so you won't miss information about the cave. You'll have 45 minutes to an hour of tour in the Underground River. Once back at the wharf, a feast shall be waiting. Get to enjoy local delicacies in one of the restaurants. If you're adventurous enough, try some of the local delicacies that are available for sale. There are other activities in Sabang that you can enjoy while you're there; your tour guide will assist you in making the necessary arrangements. You'll make your way back to your hotel in El Nido after everyone's ready. You can also choose to be dropped off in Puerto Princesa if you'll be staying in the City.