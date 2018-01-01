Half-Day Panglao Island Tour

During this half-day Panglao Island tour, our professional tour guide will take you to some notable landmarks and attractions after pick you up from your hotel, ports or airport at around 8:30am. First, we will visit to Hinagdanan Cave, the cave is about 100 meters long of beautiful rock formations. The stalactites and stalagmites stick out from the ceiling and floor of the cave as though trying to meet each other. Inside the cave, there is also a lagoon with a greenish surface produced by the green limestone at the bottom of the pool, where people used to bath in the lagoon, however, it has been advised to not go dip into the lagoon because of the karst pollutants present in the water.Then, we will depart to Bohol Bee Farm where this place is geared towards encouraging and inspiring our farmers to practice Organic farming. They dont need to spend for costly conventional fertilizers, nor use harmful pesticides in their farms. Basic composting and companion planting are alternatives we offer in their stead. A fresh organic lunch will be served here before we proceed to Dauis Church.Dauis Church is another beautiful church in Bohol is the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption in Dauis, Bohol, on the Island of Panglao. The church is built in a mixture of styles, influenced by both Byzantine and Romanesque architecture. Inside, on the ceiling, are some impressive frescoes painted Ray Francia in 1916. Visitors can take some beautiful photos here for some great memories.We continue to Panglao Watchtower, this 5-storey bell/watch tower was built in 1851, is located beside the San Agustin Parish Church in Panglao town. Octagonal in shape and covered by a pitched roof, it is said to be the tallest of its kind in the country. The tower though is in dire need of repair and should be given due attention by the local government unit for further preservation.Last stop at Shell Museum and you will find everything in the Shell Museum has been a collection of Mr. Hora for more than 30 years of sea exploration, barter with other shell collectors and purchasing some of them. He is already over 60 years old and not yet sure on who among his children will acquire the business. They are also selling Shells, Shell Crafts and other products made from sea elements such as stones and pearls.We will spend some time at Alona Beach and feel the cool breeze blow on your face, before heading back to your hotel after a wonderful experience.