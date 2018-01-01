Welcome to Panglao Island
The underwater scene around Alona is exceptional, and divers can score nifty package deals by combining dives with accommodation. Just 15km from Tagbilaran, Alona works just fine as a base for exploring the rest of Bohol – especially when you can return home at the end of the day to two-for-one cocktails in the sand.
Private Bohol Evening Firefly Watching Cruise
Upon hotel pickup, start your private evening tour with dinner at the Bee Farm Restaurant on Panglao Island. Relax during the 1-hour drive from Bohol by air-conditioned minivan, and then enjoy ocean views as you delight in a gourmet organic meal served by friendly staff.Following dinner, your private tour continues to the Abatan River. Here, board a pump boat that takes you downriver at a leisurely pace. Along the riverbanks, you’ll soon notice trees festooned with myriad lights of fireflies, at times covering the entire foliage of the trees — truly an awesome sight and one only Mother Nature can present. Marvel at the tiny, twinkling lights blinking in the darkness. Relax amid the lush scenery as you experience a memorable encounter with these enchanting winged beetles.This natural occurrence has long been a local sight, but it has more recently been recognized as a unique and wondrous spectacle for city dwellers and tourists alike. During the migration season, you can even catch a glimpse of birds sleeping among the branches of the mangrove trees that line the river. Your boat ride lasts about an hour, and you’ll be driven back to your hotel afterward with the captivating image of fireflies in your mind’s eye.
Half-Day Panglao Island Tour
During this half-day Panglao Island tour, our professional tour guide will take you to some notable landmarks and attractions after pick you up from your hotel, ports or airport at around 8:30am. First, we will visit to Hinagdanan Cave, the cave is about 100 meters long of beautiful rock formations. The stalactites and stalagmites stick out from the ceiling and floor of the cave as though trying to meet each other. Inside the cave, there is also a lagoon with a greenish surface produced by the green limestone at the bottom of the pool, where people used to bath in the lagoon, however, it has been advised to not go dip into the lagoon because of the karst pollutants present in the water.Then, we will depart to Bohol Bee Farm where this place is geared towards encouraging and inspiring our farmers to practice Organic farming. They dont need to spend for costly conventional fertilizers, nor use harmful pesticides in their farms. Basic composting and companion planting are alternatives we offer in their stead. A fresh organic lunch will be served here before we proceed to Dauis Church.Dauis Church is another beautiful church in Bohol is the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption in Dauis, Bohol, on the Island of Panglao. The church is built in a mixture of styles, influenced by both Byzantine and Romanesque architecture. Inside, on the ceiling, are some impressive frescoes painted Ray Francia in 1916. Visitors can take some beautiful photos here for some great memories.We continue to Panglao Watchtower, this 5-storey bell/watch tower was built in 1851, is located beside the San Agustin Parish Church in Panglao town. Octagonal in shape and covered by a pitched roof, it is said to be the tallest of its kind in the country. The tower though is in dire need of repair and should be given due attention by the local government unit for further preservation.Last stop at Shell Museum and you will find everything in the Shell Museum has been a collection of Mr. Hora for more than 30 years of sea exploration, barter with other shell collectors and purchasing some of them. He is already over 60 years old and not yet sure on who among his children will acquire the business. They are also selling Shells, Shell Crafts and other products made from sea elements such as stones and pearls.We will spend some time at Alona Beach and feel the cool breeze blow on your face, before heading back to your hotel after a wonderful experience.
Private Arrival Transfer: Tagbilaran Airport or Pier to Panglao Island based Hotel
Upon arrival at Tagbilaran Airport or Tagbilaran Port, our representative will be waiting for you at the arrival gate or exit gate holding a sign board with your full name. You will then bring to the assigned vehicle and transfer to your hotel located on Island of Bohol - Panglao Island. In any case, if you are not able to allocate or find our representative, please contact emergency hotline number provided for proper monitoring. This private transfer service includes service of the airport or port representative, assigned vehicle and an assigned driver. Please note that each traveler is allowed a maximum of 1 suitcase and 1 carry-on bag. Oversized or excessive luggage (e.g. surfboards, golf clubs or bikes) may have certain restrictions, please inquire with the operator prior to travel to confirm if your excess luggage is acceptable.
Bohol Dive Courses
The day starts with pick up from your accommodation at 7am - 7:15am for Tagbilaran City , and 7:30am - 7:45am for Panglao Island or elsewher. Transfers from, is free with our complimentary service. For areas such as Cabilao, Anda and etc. we have to send a car & driver and charge a small additional cost. Vehicle will bring you to DIVING in Panglao where we complete the necessary paperwork, enjoy complimentary tea or coffee, meet our Dive Leader for the tour before heading off for the 45 minute drive to Dive Spots. On arrival, Carry all the equipment needed and we board a "bangka" or local outrigger boat for the short (10 minute) trip to the beautiful coral reefs of Bohol / Panglao. Your Dive Leader will brief you on what you need to know and safety rules for the dives, before starting the first Scuba dive. We only have two participants per Dive Leader for extra safety (but more than that participants will be accompany by more Dive Leaders ) and you'll enjoy a total of two fantastic ocean dives with a break in between for swimming or perhaps a spot of snorkelling. If you are subject to sea sickness please make sure you take any medication well before heading out on the boat. Go Pro cameras are available for hire and you can either bring your own micro SD card, or purchase. Transfer to one of our shuttle buses and return you back to your hotel after an unforgettable diving experience. 7am - 7:15am Pick up from your accommodation 8am - Depart from Divers Area8:45am - Arrive at Divers Spot 9am - 11;30am - Complete 2 x ocean diving experiences ( it Depends on the Package Avail )12pm - 1pm - Lunch ( Optional )1:30pm - Return to Divers Area 2;30pm - Shuttle Bus returns you to your accommodation * note that times are approximations only and may vary slightly
Private Bohol Firefly Watching Cruise
Enjoy an incredible light show courtesy of mother nature as you witness the thousands of fireflies that illuminate the night sky of the Abatan River, during this private cruise and dinner. It’s your chance to witness one of nature’s most beautiful, idyllic spectacles aboard your own private boat. Start your evening with a 5:30pm pickup from your Bohol hotel, ( Driving for about an hour to the Bee Farm Restaurant for selected packages only-- situated on Panglao Island. Once you arrive at the restaurant, sit down for a delicious, gourmet, organic dinner, complemented by fantastic ocean views and a friendly, accommodating staff. )After your meal, your private boat cruise begins. Climb aboard your pump boat with your guide, after which you’ll head downriver at a leisurely pace. Before you know it, you’ll begin to notice intermittent, flickering glows coming from the trees along the riverbank. The size and speed of light show soon picks up in intensity, with the tiny insects at times covering nearly every inch of the trees and foliage. It’s an incredible natural phenomenon only Mother Nature could create. While this wondrous spectacle has long been known to locals, it’s only in recent years that tourists and city-dwellers have come to see it too. During the migration season you may even see a few birds catching some shut eye among the branches of the mangroves lining the river. Finish your boat trip after about an hour, after which you’ll receive a drop-off back at your hotel, the memories of this one-of-a-kind glowing performance still lingering in your head.PLEASE BE GUIDED OF THE PACKAGES AS YOU SELECT Firefly Watching+Hotel Transfer == this is with firefly and hotel transfer but NO meals on the packagesFirefly Watching+Meals+Transfer == THIS IS WITH ALL MEALS, FIREFLY CRUISE, AND TRANSFER FROM HOTEL
Bohol Pamilacan Island Dolphin Whale Watching Tour
The bountiful coral island of Pamilacan is part of the Bohol Marine Triangle. This marine sanctuary is home to more than 11 species of dolphins and whales and you get to witness first-hand the majesty of Bryde whales, sperm whales, pilot whales and even blue whales.The Bohol Sea is said to be one of the breeding grounds of these social animals. Sightseers are likely to find dolphins in their play area at the southern coast of the Island jumping out of the water and doing somersaults in groups of three or more. Whether you plan on seeing the Spanish fort or diving in the gorgeous sites, Pamilacan has a lot to offer. While you’re staying in Bohol, make sure to check out the Pamilacan Island Dolphin and Whale Watching Tour! From baluarte port (Baclayon), tourists can ride a boat (briggs/canter) in going to the island. It is 45 mins – 1 hour boat ride from the port. Your day will begin with a pickup from your hotel in either Tagbilaran City or Panglao Island. From here, you will be taken to board the motorized outrigger boat that will take you on an early morning trip to the sea waters of Bohol to Pamilacan Island for Dolphin and Whale spotting. Afterwards, we will take on a leisurely visit to the island for a taste of small island life. Most islanders on Pamilacan are fishermen. They also make their livings from raising livestock or leading dolphin watching expeditions in the Bohol Sea. You can relax on the island or you can choose to enjoy some snorkeling, with equipment included. Feast on lunch in a local restaurant before returning to your hotel.