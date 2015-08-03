Cebu, Mactan Tour via Coach

9:00am - 10:00am Pick up time for Cebu City Hotel10:00am Departure at Cebu City going to Mactan.For Mactan / Lapu lapu area, designated pick up is only at Starbucks, Marina Mall between 10:30-11:00 AM 11:00am: Arrival at Mactan Shrine and Lapu-lapu Monument. The Mactan Shrine located in Mactan Island, Cebu is dedicated in honor of Lapu-Lapu, Ferdinand Magellan, and the Battle of Mactan.11:30am: Alegre Guitars Factory. Cebu is known as home of the best guitar craftsmen in the Philippines. Not only are the guitars delicately crafted, they are exceptionally durable, affordable, and of great quality.12:30pm: Lunch Buffet. Lunch buffet will be serve either at Pino Restaurant or Golden Peak Hotel.1:30pm: Arrival at Cebu Taoist Temple. Taoist temple located in Beverly Hills Subdivision of Cebu City, Philippines. The temple is built by Cebu's substantial Chinese community in 1972.2:00pm: Running Tour - Cebu Provincial Capitol. Located at the north end of Osmeaa Boulevard in Cebu City. It was designed by Juan M. Arellano, a known Filipino architect.2:30pm: Running Tour - Fuente Osmena Circle. In the heart of uptown Cebu City is a rotunda park with a picturesque fountain in the center. This is the famous Fuente Osmeaa Circle, which is a focal landmark for the Queen City of the South.3:00pm: Running Tour - Colon Street. A historical street in downtown Cebu City that is often called the oldest and the shortest national road in the Philippines. It is named after Cristabal Colan.3:30pm: Heritage of Cebu Monument. The Heritage of Cebu Monument is a tableau of sculptures made of concrete, bronze, brass and steel showing scenes about events and structures related to the history of Cebu.4:00pm: Yap- Sandiego Ancestral House. Yap-Sandiego Ancestral House was built sometime between 1675 and 1700. It was originally owned by a Chinese merchant named Don Juan Yap and his wife, Doaa Maria Florido.16:30Basilica Minore del Santo NinoThe oldest Roman Catholic church in the country, it is built on the spot where the image of the Santo Niao de Ceba was found during the expedition of Miguel Lapez de Legazpi.5:00pm: Magellan's Cross. Magellan's Cross is a Christian cross planted by Portuguese and Spanish explorers as ordered by Ferdinand Magellan upon arriving in Cebu in the Philippines on March 15,1521.5:30pm: Drop off at any Cebu Hotel or at Ayala Center Cebu (for all those guest staying at Mactan ). Guest staying at any Cebu City Hotel will be drop off for free. To all those guests staying at any Mactan hotel or resort, drop off will be at Ayala Center Cebu.