Overview

Those looking for the perfect beach destination will love Bantayan Island. Its blinding white-sand beaches are some of Cebu's very best and the island's mellow, easygoing vibe is highly seductive. With little traffic, it's a wonderful place to explore by scooter – circumnavigating the coastline makes a fine day out. Offshore there's a blissful tropical islet, deservedly popular as a day-trip destination. However, Bantayan does not have any rewarding dive sites and the snorkelling is pretty limited too.

  • Paradise Beach (Sandira Beach) at the Bantayan Island in Cebu, Philippines.

    Paradise Beach

    Bantayan Island

    Around 5km east of Santa Fe this sublime cove beach has white sand, shade umbrellas and excellent swimming, and the surrounding area is attractively…

  • Virgin Island

    Virgin Island

    Bantayan Island

    About an hour's boat ride from Santa Fe in Bantayan, this tropical islet is a popular (perhaps too popular) day trip. The white-sand beach is gorgeous and…

