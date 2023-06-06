Shop
Those looking for the perfect beach destination will love Bantayan Island. Its blinding white-sand beaches are some of Cebu's very best and the island's mellow, easygoing vibe is highly seductive. With little traffic, it's a wonderful place to explore by scooter – circumnavigating the coastline makes a fine day out. Offshore there's a blissful tropical islet, deservedly popular as a day-trip destination. However, Bantayan does not have any rewarding dive sites and the snorkelling is pretty limited too.
Bantayan Island
Around 5km east of Santa Fe this sublime cove beach has white sand, shade umbrellas and excellent swimming, and the surrounding area is attractively…
Bantayan Island
About an hour's boat ride from Santa Fe in Bantayan, this tropical islet is a popular (perhaps too popular) day trip. The white-sand beach is gorgeous and…
