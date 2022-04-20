Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images
This idyllic island off the north coast of Cebu is famous for its world-class diving, above all the chance to dive with thresher sharks, which are present year-round. But even if you've no interest in reefs and marine life, Malapascua makes a beautiful beach destination, the southern part of the island is fringed with gorgeous sandy bays and there's an excellent choice of hotels and guesthouses. Malapascua is justifiably a very popular escape for travellers and Cebuanos.
Malapascua Island
This glorious stretch of pale sand occupies almost the entire southern part of the island. It's lined with hotels, restaurants, dive shops and massage…
Malapascua Island
Enjoys striking views over the northern part of the island. Access is via a steep path (it's not signposted and you have to pass through someone's…
Malapascua Island
Stunning crescent-shaped Logon Beach on the southwestern side of the island is framed by a wooded promontory and has sheltered aquamarine water. It's…
Malapascua Island
This 12m-high lookout, beyond the typhoon-destroyed Los Bambos resort on the island's northwestern tip, is used by some brave souls as a cliff jump.
Malapascua Island
This waterside cemetery has sun-bleached graves.
Get to the heart of Malapascua Island with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Philippines $25.99